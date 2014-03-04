Up to Speed: What you need to know about the Russia-Ukraine standoff

Ukrainian tanks are transported from their base in Perevalne, Crimea, on Wednesday, March 26. After Russian troops seized most of Ukraine's bases in Crimea, interim Ukrainian President Oleksandr Turchynov ordered the withdrawal of armed forces from the peninsula, citing Russian threats to the lives of military staff and their families.
Pavel Golovkin/aP
Crisis in Ukraine —
Ukrainian marines wave as they leave a base in Feodosia, Crimea, on Tuesday, March 25.
Valeriy Kulyk/AP
Crisis in Ukraine —
Russian sailors stand on the deck of the corvette ship Suzdalets in the bay of Sevastopol, Crimea, on March 25.
VIKTOR DRACHEV/AFP/Getty Images
Crisis in Ukraine —
Pro-Russian militia members remove a local resident as Russian troops assault the Belbek air base, outside Sevastopol, on Saturday, March 22. Following its annexation of Crimea, Russian forces have consolidated their control of the region.
Ivan Sekretarev/AP
Crisis in Ukraine —
Soldiers in unmarked uniforms sit atop an armored personnel carrier at the gate of the Belbek air base on March 22.
Ivan Sekretarev/AP
Crisis in Ukraine —
A Russian sailor holds the Russian Navy's St. Andrew's flag while standing on the bow of the surrendered Ukrainian submarine Zaporozhye on March 22 in Sevastopol.
SERGEI ILNITSKY/EPA /LANDOV
Crisis in Ukraine —
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs the final decree completing the annexation of Crimea on Friday, March 21, as Upper House Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, left, and State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin watch.
Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images
Crisis in Ukraine —
A Ukrainian serviceman leaves a Ukrainian military unit that Russian soldiers took control of in Perevalne on March 21.
YURI KOCHETKOV/EPA/LANDOV
Crisis in Ukraine —
Ukrainian border guards run during training at a military camp in Alekseyevka, Ukraine, on March 21.
Sergei Grits/AP
Crisis in Ukraine —
Russian soldiers patrol the area surrounding a Ukrainian military unit in Perevalne on Thursday, March 20.
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images
Crisis in Ukraine —
Pro-Russian protesters remove the gate to the Ukrainian navy headquarters as Russian troops stand guard in Sevastopol on Wednesday, March 19.
Vasiliy BATANOV/AFP/Getty Images
Crisis in Ukraine —
Pro-Russian forces walk inside the Ukrainian navy headquarters in Sevastopol on March 19.
Andrew Lubimov/AP
Crisis in Ukraine —
A member of pro-Russian forces takes down a Ukrainian flag at the Ukrainian navy headquarters in Sevastopol on March 19.
Andrew Lubimov/AP
Crisis in Ukraine —
Alexander Vitko, chief of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, leaves the Ukrainian navy headquarters in Sevastopol after pro-Russian forces took it over on March 19.
Andrew Lubimov/AP
Crisis in Ukraine —
A Russian flag waves as workers install a new sign on a parliament building in Simferopol, Crimea's capital, on March 19.