Near Simferopol, Ukraine

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Crimea, the mood here Tuesday was tense, but the streets appeared eerily calm.

Ukraine’s Crimea region has become the flashpoint in a geopolitical crisis that has embroiled London, Washington, the United Nations and NATO.

In the days since they crossed the border into this strategically important peninsula on the Black Sea, Russian forces have surrounded 10 Ukrainian military bases – 16,000 troops in the past week, according to Ukrainian officials.

There has been no fighting – or loss of life – but there were ample signs of preparation.

The situation in Simferopol, Crimea’s regional capital, is almost surreal. Rumor, confusion and outlandish claims mix freely – and reality is difficult to pin down. On the surface, the capital seems undisturbed. Shops are open, people sit in cafes, the buses and trams are running normally.

And then there are pockets – especially around the parliament and other Crimean government buildings – where the discord hangs in the air.

These places have moved firmly into the pro-Russian camp, where the Russian and Crimean flags are flying and the yellow-and-blue flag of Ukraine is not. Knots of men, most of them burly, middle-aged and chain-smoking, gather outside the buildings recently taken over by pro-Russian parties. They say they are defending the rights of Russians in a country led by people they see as ultranationalist Ukrainians. They say they relish the prospect of a referendum this month that could see Crimea “decoupled” from Ukraine.

On the streets appears a truckload of men in uniform, not Ukrainian, for sure, but not identifiably Russian. They are close to Ukrainian military compounds, where troops remain inside, largely out of sight.

Similar standoffs are playing out around barracks and bases in far-flung corners of Crimea. Here, there has been no violence. Instead, the hint of camaraderie among fellow soldiers can be discerned.

People anxiously await what comes next

But among Ukrainians and Tatars, a predominantly Muslim group, living here, there is a sense of foreboding, one that most of them are reluctant to express. There are no pro-Kiev demonstrations, perhaps for fear of the consequences. And so people go on living their lives as best they can, waiting anxiously for what comes next.

On Tuesday, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south