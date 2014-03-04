Opinion: A divided Ukraine? Think again

Ukrainian children in Kiev show off a sign they made in response to the Crimea referendum.
Maia Mikhaluk is a freelance photographer and one of the protesters who has been documenting the unrest in Ukraine since February 18. In these photos, she offers us a glimpse of the faces inside Maidan, the central square in Kiev where the majority of the demonstrations took place.
Maia Mikhaluk said that the people of Ukraine had a chance to live out the words of their national anthem: "We'll lay our bodies and souls for our freedom."
Mikhaluk said that since the evening of February 18, a once peaceful Euromaidan had become a battlefield.
A protester washes his hands in Kiev's Independence Square.
Independence Square after a week of protests."This sunny day felt like spring cleaning, like taking care of our home together!" Mikhaluk said.
During the demonstrations and afterward, people passed out sandwiches for protesters who were camped out in the city square.
A woman tends to the wounds of a Ukrainian soldier.
A young girl plays piano in downtown Kiev 10 days after protests there.
"People are still coming with flowers and grieving for the heroes who laid their lives for free Ukraine. The streets are like rivers of flowers,'" Mikhaluk said.
Mikhaluk says Ukrainians were still mourning when the upper house of Russia's Parliament approved Russia's use of military intervention in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukrainians have started cleaning Kiev after several months of protesting.
A young family lights candles in memory of those who died protesting in Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the central square of Kiev.
"Most weddings in Kiev now find their way to Maidan, as newlyweds come to give their gratitude and give honor to the heroes," Mikhaluk said.