CNN —

Russia test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Tuesday in a move that was planned before the current crisis in the Ukraine, two U.S. officials told CNN.

In a standard notification procedure under the START treaty, Russia told the United States about the plans before the Ukraine crisis, the officials said.

Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the National Security Council, described the Russian test as “routine.”

The officials said the test happened Tuesday night in a remote area of Kazakhstan.