Russia's Topol intercontinental ballistic missile launcher attends a final rehersal of the Victory Day Parade on Red Square in Moscow, on May 6, 2012. The parade will take place on May 9 to commemorate the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany. AFP PHOTO / NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA (Photo credit should read NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/GettyImages)
Officials: Russia launched test missile
CNN  — 

Russia test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Tuesday in a move that was planned before the current crisis in the Ukraine, two U.S. officials told CNN.

In a standard notification procedure under the START treaty, Russia told the United States about the plans before the Ukraine crisis, the officials said.

Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the National Security Council, described the Russian test as “routine.”

The officials said the test happened Tuesday night in a remote area of Kazakhstan.