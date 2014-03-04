Story highlights From afar, Obama and Putin exchange sharp words over Ukraine American and Russian leaders paint starkly different pictures of the situation Putin says his country has a right to use military force and claims there was a coup Kerry argues that Russia is telling falsehoods as it makes a case for invasion

Russian and American leaders paint starkly different pictures of Ukraine, blaming each other for a crisis that shows no signs of simmering down.

A defiant Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that masked gunmen are fueling anarchy in Ukraine. He decried what he called an illegitimate government that illegally seized power in a coup with U.S. backing, arguing that his country has a right to use military force.

U.S. President Barack Obama and his country’s top diplomat said Ukraine’s new government is democratically responding to the people’s will. They warned of invading forces and a desperate Russia breaking international law.

“President Putin seems to have a different set of lawyers making a different set of interpretations,” Obama said, “but I don’t think that’s fooling anybody.”

Putin blamed Western powers, particularly the United States, for causing what he called “anarchy and armed coup” in Ukraine.

“I have a feeling people in America sit in some lab doing experiments, like on rats,” he said, “without knowing consequences.”

The conflicting descriptions are enough to give you whiplash. Ukraine’s shaky new government is caught in the middle, and it’s clear that world powers don’t see eye to eye over basic facts about what’s happening.

Here are some of the questions at play, with a look at how key players are weighing in:

What’s happening in Kiev and Crimea?

Russia’s take:

Putin described a country in chaos. “Military men are walking around Kiev in masks still now. They wanted to humiliate someone or show their force,” he said. “I think this is very stupid.”

United States’ take:

The streets in Kiev are “calm and friendly,” U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said, and Ukrainian soldiers in Crimea have “stood their ground but never fired a shot, never issued one provocation, have been surrounded by an invading group of troops.”

What we’ve seen:

In Crimea, the situation is calm but tense, CNN’s Ben Wedeman and Clare Sebastian report. Russian forces have surrounded 10 Ukrainian military bases. There’s been no fighting – or loss of life – but there are ample signs of preparation.

There’s a “war of information” in the region “between those who watch Russian state TV and those who are getting their news from the West, none of them listening to the calls from Kiev for unity in this country,” CNN’s Diana Magnay reported.

In Kiev, there are still barricades and battle scars from recent fighting before Viktor Yanukovych’s ouster, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Elise Labott reported. Protesters there are waving posters depicting caricatures of Putin and declaring their willingness to fight against Russian forces, if necessary.

In Crimea: ‘I feel unsure about what will be tomorrow’

Who’s in charge of Ukraine?

Russia’s take:

