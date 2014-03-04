Thomasine Barnekow, a 32-yeard-old glove maker from southern Sweden, is exhibiting her sculptural gloves in Paris for the second year.
Barnekow designs her gloves in materials such as leather from Icelandic salmon or hand-painted python.
After creating gloves for various designers, Barnekow decided to strike out on her own and she launched her brand Thomasine 18 months ago.
Valentina Brugnatelli, a Geneva-based jewelry designer, has been working in luxury fashion since 1990. "Paris is essential for young designers," said Brugnatelli. "It's where one has the most visibility, where buyers from the Far East come —everyone goes to Paris."
The designer combines semi-precious stones with wood, brass, resin and enamel to make her innovative jewelry often inspired by nature.
Brugnatelli launched her own brand in 2012, working in collaboration with two Barcelona-based designers in a collective.