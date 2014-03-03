Leonard Nimoy Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research
Updated 1:37 PM EST, Wed March 10, 2021
Leonard Nimoy had a long and successful career as an actor and director, but he's best known for portraying Spock in the "Star Trek" TV series and movies. Nimoy died Friday, February 27, his son Adam Nimoy told CNN. He was 83.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: Paramount/Everett Collection
Leonard Nimoy had a long and successful career as an actor and director, but he's best known for portraying Spock in the "Star Trek" TV series and movies. Nimoy died Friday, February 27, his son Adam Nimoy told CNN. He was 83.
Perhaps Nimoy's highest-profile role after "Trek" was as "Fringe's" William Bell, a wealthy industrialist and tech genius.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: Bad Robot/IMDB
Perhaps Nimoy's highest-profile role after "Trek" was as "Fringe's" William Bell, a wealthy industrialist and tech genius.
After "Star Trek," Nimoy took on the role of Paris in the TV series "Mission: Impossible." His co-stars included Peter Lupus and Lesley Ann Warren.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: CBS/Everett Collection
After "Star Trek," Nimoy took on the role of Paris in the TV series "Mission: Impossible." His co-stars included Peter Lupus and Lesley Ann Warren.
In the late '70s and early '80s, Nimoy was as well known for his hosting role on "In Search Of ...," a show about the paranormal and mysterious, as he was for Spock.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: Universal Television/Everett Collection
In the late '70s and early '80s, Nimoy was as well known for his hosting role on "In Search Of ...," a show about the paranormal and mysterious, as he was for Spock.
Nimoy played a psychiatrist in the 1978 version of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," here with Lelia Goldoni.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: United Artists/Everett Collection
Nimoy played a psychiatrist in the 1978 version of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," here with Lelia Goldoni.
Nimoy was also a successful director. He helmed two "Star Trek" films as well as "Three Men and a Baby," the No. 1 box-office hit of 1987. Tom Selleck, from left, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson starred.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: Interscope Communications
Nimoy was also a successful director. He helmed two "Star Trek" films as well as "Three Men and a Baby," the No. 1 box-office hit of 1987. Tom Selleck, from left, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson starred.
Nimoy appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" ... sort of. He provided the voice for an action figure of Spock owned by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: Warner Bros. Television/IMDB
Nimoy appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" ... sort of. He provided the voice for an action figure of Spock owned by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).
Nimoy's voice could also be heard on a few video games, including "Civilization IV," which he narrated.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: Sid Meier's Civilization IV
Nimoy's voice could also be heard on a few video games, including "Civilization IV," which he narrated.
Among the other films Nimoy directed was 1988's "The Good Mother," starring Diane Keaton and Liam Neeson, far left.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: Buena Vista Pictures/Everett Collection
Among the other films Nimoy directed was 1988's "The Good Mother," starring Diane Keaton and Liam Neeson, far left.
Nimoy, who loved science, took part in NASA's rollout of the space shuttle Enterprise with other members of the "Star Trek" cast in 1976.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: NASA
Nimoy, who loved science, took part in NASA's rollout of the space shuttle Enterprise with other members of the "Star Trek" cast in 1976.
James Doohan (Scotty), William Shatner (Kirk) and Nimoy accept a Pop Culture Award for "Star Trek" during the TV Land Awards in 2003.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
James Doohan (Scotty), William Shatner (Kirk) and Nimoy accept a Pop Culture Award for "Star Trek" during the TV Land Awards in 2003.
Nimoy promotes the "Star Trek" 40th anniversary on the TV Land network in 2006.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nimoy promotes the "Star Trek" 40th anniversary on the TV Land network in 2006.
Nimoy drops by for a 2009 episode of "Saturday Night Live" with Zachary Quinto (who took over the Spock role in the most recent movies), Chris Pine (who played Kirk) and "SNL's" Seth Meyers.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Nimoy drops by for a 2009 episode of "Saturday Night Live" with Zachary Quinto (who took over the Spock role in the most recent movies), Chris Pine (who played Kirk) and "SNL's" Seth Meyers.
Nimoy arrives with his wife, Susan Bay Nimoy, for the Los Angeles premiere of the movie "Star Trek Into Darkness" in 2013.
Photos: Leonard Nimoy: A fascinating career
PHOTO: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Nimoy arrives with his wife, Susan Bay Nimoy, for the Los Angeles premiere of the movie "Star Trek Into Darkness" in 2013.
(CNN) —  

Here is a look at the life of actor and director Leonard Nimoy, famous for his portrayal of Mr. Spock in “Star Trek.”

Personal

Birth date: March 26, 1931

Death date: February 27, 2015

Birth place: Boston, Massachusetts

Birth name: Leonard Simon Nimoy

Father: Max Nimoy, barbershop owner

Mother: Dora (Spinner) Nimoy

Marriages: Susan Bay (1989-2015, his death); Sandra Zober (1954-1987, divorced)

Children: with Sandra Zober: Adam and Julie

Education: Attended Boston College; Attended University of California, Los Angeles; Antioch University, M.A.

Military: US Army Reserve, 1953-1955, Sergeant

Other Facts

Was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Authored seven books of poetry.

Nimoy chose the Vulcan hand salute, which is based on a hand gesture used by Hebrew high priests when blessing the congregation.

Directed the 1987 film “Three Men and a Baby.”

Was an accomplished photographer.

Timeline

1951 - Film debut in “Queen for a Day.”

1966-1969 - Plays Mr. Spock on the television series “Star Trek.”

1969-1971 - Plays Paris, a spy, on the television series “Mission: Impossible.”

1975 - Nimoy’s autobiography, “I Am Not Spock,” is published.

1976-1980 - Hosts the television show, “In Search Of…”

1979 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.”

1982 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

1982- Appears in the television film “A Woman Called Golda,” and is nominated for an Emmy.

1984 - Directs and stars in the film, “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.”

1985 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1986 - Directs and stars in the film, “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.”

1989 - Stars in the film, “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

1991 - Appears as Mr. Spock in the film, “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.”

1995 - Nimoy’s memoir, “I Am Spock,” is published.

1996 - Directs the Broadway play “The Apple Doesn’t Fall…”

2009-2012 - Recurring character on the Fox series, “Fringe.”

January 29, 2014 - Announces on Twitter that he has COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

February 27, 2015 - Nimoy dies of end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.