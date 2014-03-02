Soldiers who were among several hundred that took up positions around a Ukrainian military base walk on the base's periphery in Crimea on March 2, 2014 in Perevanie, Ukraine. Several hundred heavily-armed soldiers not displaying any idenifying insignia took up positions outside the base and parked several dozen vehicles, mostly trucks and patrol cars, nearby. The new government of Ukraine has appealed to the United Nations Security Council for help against growing Russian intervention in Crimea, where thousands of Russian troops reportedly arrived in recent days at Russian military bases there and also occupy key government and other installations. World leaders are scrambling to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to refrain from further escalation in Ukraine. Ukraine has put its armed forces on combat alert.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images