Stanley Cup Fast Facts

The 2018 Stanley Cup Finals begin. The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Washington Capitals.

June 11, 2017 - The Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row, defeating the Nashville Predators 4 games to 2.

The Montreal Canadiens have won the Stanley Cup a record 24 times.

The trophy is named after Lord Stanley of Preston, a Canadian governor general appointed by Queen Victoria. Lord Stanley promoted amateur hockey competitions in Canada during the 19th century.

In 1892, he donated a trophy that was unveiled during a dinner honoring the Ottawa Hockey Club.

The trophy was originally called the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup.

The names of every player on the winning team are etched onto a tier of the trophy.

Timeline:

1893 - The Montreal Hockey Club from the Montreal Amateur Athletic Association wins the first Stanley Cup.

1900s-1910s - As amateur clubs give way to professional teams, the National Hockey Association, a precursor to the NHL, begins overseeing a series of championship games. NHA teams compete against teams affiliated with the Pacific Coast Hockey Association and the winner of the series gets the Stanley Cup. American teams start participating in the tournament.

1917 - The National Hockey League is formed, and the Seattle Metropolitans become the first US team to win the cup.

1919 - The Stanley Cup finals are canceled because of the Spanish flu pandemic.

1963 - A redesigned cup is introduced, built to be sturdier than the original.

1993 - A replica is produced to be displayed in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.