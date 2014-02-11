Facebook Fast Facts

The company estimates that it has an average of 1.37 billion daily active users.

There are 23,165 employees at Facebook, as of September 30, 2017.

Facebook introduced words such as "friending" to the lexicon.

Timeline:

February 4, 2004 - Facebook is launched by Facebook is launched by Mark Zuckerberg , Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

June 1, 2004 - The company moves to Palo Alto, California.

September 1, 2004 - The Facebook Wall is added.

December 1, 2004 - One million users are active on the site.

September 1, 2005 - High school students are allowed to join Facebook.

September 20, 2005 - The company drops "the" from the name and becomes Facebook.

December 1, 2005 - Six million users are active on the site.

April 1, 2006 - Facebook for Mobile launches.

September 5, 2006 - The News Feed is introduced.

September 26, 2006 - Facebook expands to allow anyone to register.

March 28, 2007 - Former Harvard classmates Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss sue Zuckerberg in federal court, alleging that he stole the idea for Facebook from them. The two sides later agree to a $65 million settlement.

October 24, 2007 - Microsoft buys a 1.6% stake in Facebook for $240 million.

March 2008 - Facebook hires Sheryl Sandberg to be the company's chief operating officer.

February 9, 2009 - Facebook introduces the Like button.

June 2009 - Facebook becomes the number one social network in the United States, surpassing MySpace, according to PC World magazine.

October 1, 2010 - The movie "The Social Network," a fictionalized account of the start of Facebook, is released.

Spring 2011 - People throughout the Middle East and North Africa use social media, such as Facebook, to communicate during the "Arab Spring."

September 22, 2011 - Facebook introduces the Timeline feature.

November 2011 - Facebook settles charges brought by the Federal Trade Commission that it engaged in deceptive practices concerning users' privacy.

May 18, 2012 - The initial public offering of Facebook stock takes place.

October 4, 2012 - Facebook reaches one billion active monthly users.

March 25, 2014 - Facebook announces plans to purchase virtual reality company Oculus VR, Inc. for $2 billion.

June 17, 2014 - A study by researchers at Cornell, the University of California San Francisco and Facebook is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. For one week in early 2012, according to the study, Facebook changed the content mix in the news feed of approximately 690,000 users and manipulated the content to gauge the user's emotional response. The study found that users who were shown negative content were slightly more likely to produce negative posts. Users in the positive group responded with more upbeat posts. Many users react with anger at what they say is a dangerous social experiment.

September 15, 2015 - Zuckerberg announces that Facebook will be introducing a "dislike" button, so users can express sympathy for people in their network sharing sad news.

April 27, 2016 - Shares rise almost 9% to hit an all-time high of more than $118 after the company reports first-quarter sales jumped 52% and profits were up nearly 200% compared with the first quarter of 2015.

April 13, 2017 - Announces that it has cracked down on 30,000 fake accounts in France ahead of the country's presidential election. The accounts were targeted to prevent trolling, spam and hoaxes, a Facebook spokesman says.

August 3, 2017 - Rolls out "Related Articles" feature that provides links to stories from fact checking sites such as Snopes and PolitiFact.

September 14, 2017 - ProPublica reports that Facebook's platform allows advertisers to target users who enter terms such as "jew hater" in the education or employment fields of their personal profiles. The next day, Facebook announces it removed anti-Semitic advertising categories

September 21, 2017 - Says it will share content and related information from more than 3,000 ads it sold to Russia-linked accounts with the House and Senate intelligence committees.

September 27, 2017 - CNN reports that at least one of the Facebook ads purchased by Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign referenced Black Lives Matter and was targeted to reach users in Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri.

October 2, 2017 - Facebook gives Congress copies of the 3,000 political ads linked to Russia. CNN reports that some of the ads depicted refugees as rapists and others promoted gun rights. A ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee says he hopes to release a sampling of the ads to the public.

November 21, 2017 - ProPublica reports that it was able to buy dozens of housing advertisements targeted to audiences that excluded "African Americans, mothers of high school kids, people interested in wheelchair ramps, Jews, expats from Argentina and Spanish speakers." The company had said that it removed discriminatory ad tools after ProPublica reported in September that the social network allowed advertisers to target users who included terms like "jew hater"in their personal profiles. A Facebook executive says that a technical glitch allowed ProPublica to purchase the ads.