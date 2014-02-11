Facebook Fast Facts

Breaking News

It all began in a Harvard dorm room in 2004. Mark Zuckerberg and fellow students Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin start what then was known as Thefacebook. The social-networking site spreads to other Ivy League universities the next month.
Zuckerberg and his partners move Facebook&#39;s base of operations to Palo Alto, California, where they meet former Napster co-founder Sean Parker. The savvy, hard-partying Parker becomes an early partner (and later president) of Facebook and helps attract investors to the fledgling network.
The company drops the &quot;the&quot; from its name after Parker pays $200,000 for Internet address Facebook.com. Facebook has grown to include students from more than 1,000 colleges and universities and is opening to high schools.
Facebook opens to anyone older than 13 with a valid e-mail address. That same month, the site introduces its News Feed, which highlights updates, photos, etc., from friends within your network. Users revolt, starting petitions to change Facebook back, although -- as with most Facebook changes -- they eventually grow to embrace the feature.
Microsoft purchases a 1.6% share of Facebook for $240 million, valuing the company at about $15 billion. The deal comes after other Internet giants, including Google and Yahoo, failed to buy all or part of Facebook. By now, more than half the site&#39;s users live outside the United States.
Facebook hits 100 million users. The same year, it surpasses MySpace to become the world&#39;s most popular social network.
One month after acquiring rival network FriendFeed, Zuckerberg announces Facebook has begun turning a profit for the first time.
Facebook introduces the Like button, which is quickly adopted by the thousands of news and retail sites that integrate with the social network. Some users complain there should be a &quot;Dislike&quot; button, too. Despite growing user concerns over privacy, Facebook hits half a billion users three months later.
&quot;The Social Network,&quot; David Fincher&#39;s movie about the founding of Facebook, hits theaters, making Mark Zuckerberg a household name. The film is a critical and commercial hit, earning $225 million worldwide and winning three Oscars. Zuckerberg calls the movie a largely inaccurate dramatization but says it gets his casual wardrobe right.
Facebook rolls out Timeline, a redesign to the site&#39;s user profile pages, amid ever-present complaints about the changes. But Zuckerberg&#39;s not worried -- by this time the site has 800 million active users, half of whom log in every day.
Facebook buys the photo-sharing app Instagram for $1 billion.
Facebook prepares to become a publicly traded company, raising billions of dollars from investors. The company says it expects to price its shares at $34 to $38 each, potentially valuing Facebook at more than $100 billion. Based on his stake, Zuckerberg himself will likely be worth more than $15 billion.
(CNN)Here's a look at social media network, Facebook.

Facts:
Facebook has 2.07 billion monthly active users around the world as of September 30, 2017.
The company estimates that it has an average of 1.37 billion daily active users.
According to Pew Research national survey, 79% of adult Internet users used Facebook as of April 2016.
    It is blocked in North Korea and China.
    There are 23,165 employees at Facebook, as of September 30, 2017.
    Facebook introduced words such as "friending" to the lexicon.
    Timeline:
    February 4, 2004 -     Facebook is launched by Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
    March 1, 2004 - Students at Stanford, Columbia and Yale universities are allowed to join.
    June 1, 2004 - The company moves to Palo Alto, California.
    September 1, 2004 - The Facebook Wall is added.
    December 1, 2004 - One million users are active on the site.
    September 1, 2005 - High school students are allowed to join Facebook.
    September 20, 2005 - The company drops "the" from the name and becomes Facebook.
    December 1, 2005 - Six million users are active on the site.
    April 1, 2006 - Facebook for Mobile launches.
    September 5, 2006 - The News Feed is introduced.
    September 26, 2006 - Facebook expands to allow anyone to register.
    March 28, 2007 - Former Harvard classmates Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss sue Zuckerberg in federal court, alleging that he stole the idea for Facebook from them. The two sides later agree to a $65 million settlement.
    October 24, 2007 - Microsoft buys a 1.6% stake in Facebook for $240 million.
    March 2008 - Facebook hires Sheryl Sandberg to be the company's chief operating officer.
    February 9, 2009 - Facebook introduces the Like button.
    June 2009 - Facebook becomes the number one social network in the United States, surpassing MySpace, according to PC World magazine.
    October 1, 2010 - The movie "The Social Network," a fictionalized account of the start of Facebook, is released.
    Spring 2011 - People throughout the Middle East and North Africa use social media, such as Facebook, to communicate during the "Arab Spring."
    September 22, 2011 - Facebook introduces the Timeline feature.
    November 2011 - Facebook settles charges brought by the Federal Trade Commission that it engaged in deceptive practices concerning users' privacy.
    April 9, 2012 - Facebook announces that it has purchased photo sharing site, Instagram for $1 billion.
    May 18, 2012 - The initial public offering of Facebook stock takes place.
    October 4, 2012 - Facebook reaches one billion active monthly users.
    June 2013 - Leaker Edward Snowden releases documents on the NSA's Prism program. Snowden claims that the NSA has monitored the users of Facebook and other internet companies. Zuckerberg denies Facebook cooperated with the NSA in a post.
    February 19, 2014 - Facebook announces that it is purchasing mobile messaging service WhatsApp for $19 billion.
    March 25, 2014 - Facebook announces plans to purchase virtual reality company Oculus VR, Inc. for $2 billion.
    June 17, 2014 - A study by researchers at Cornell, the University of California San Francisco and Facebook is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. For one week in early 2012, according to the study, Facebook changed the content mix in the news feed of approximately 690,000 users and manipulated the content to gauge the user's emotional response. The study found that users who were shown negative content were slightly more likely to produce negative posts. Users in the positive group responded with more upbeat posts. Many users react with anger at what they say is a dangerous social experiment.
    June 23, 2015 - Stock rises 3% to reach an all-time high. The company's market value is close to $245 billion, making it worth more than Walmart, a $235 billion company.
    August 24, 2015 - Facebook hits a milestone when 1 billion users log in to the social network in a single day.
    September 15, 2015 - Zuckerberg announces that Facebook will be introducing a "dislike" button, so users can express sympathy for people in their network sharing sad news.
    February 24, 2016 - Facebook adds "Love," "Haha," "Wow," "Sad" and "Angry" reaction buttons that people can click when responding to a post.
    April 27, 2016 - Shares rise almost 9% to hit an all-time high of more than $118 after the company reports first-quarter sales jumped 52% and profits were up nearly 200% compared with the first quarter of 2015.
    October 30, 2016 - A ProPublica report says Facebook's Ethnic Affinities ad-customization option can be used to discriminate against users with housing-related ads, which is forbidden under the Fair Housing Act. In the wake of the report, the company announces that it plans to disable the ethnic affinity feature on ads for housing, employment and credit.
    November 15, 2016 - Facebook and Google announce they will no longer allow fake news publishers to use their ad selling services. Facebook says material from fake news publications falls under the category of "illegal, misleading or deceptive" content. Zuckerberg, however, rejects the idea that fake news on Facebook influenced the US presidential election.
    April 13, 2017 - Announces that it has cracked down on 30,000 fake accounts in France ahead of the country's presidential election. The accounts were targeted to prevent trolling, spam and hoaxes, a Facebook spokesman says.
    August 3, 2017 - Rolls out "Related Articles" feature that provides links to stories from fact checking sites such as Snopes and PolitiFact.
    September 6, 2017 - The company reveals that it sold about $100,000 worth of ads during the 2016 presidential election cycle from inauthentic accounts and pages "likely operated out of Russia."
    September 14, 2017 - ProPublica reports that Facebook's platform allows advertisers to target users who enter terms such as "jew hater" in the education or employment fields of their personal profiles. The next day, Facebook announces it removed anti-Semitic advertising categories.
    September 15, 2017 - The Wall Street Journal reports that Facebook has given Special Counsel Robert Mueller records related to Russia-linked ads that were posted on the social network during the presidential campaign.
    September 21, 2017 - Says it will share content and related information from more than 3,000 ads it sold to Russia-linked accounts with the House and Senate intelligence committees.
    September 27, 2017 - CNN reports that at least one of the Facebook ads purchased by Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign referenced Black Lives Matter and was targeted to reach users in Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri.
    October 2, 2017 - Facebook gives Congress copies of the 3,000 political ads linked to Russia. CNN reports that some of the ads depicted refugees as rapists and others promoted gun rights. A ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee says he hopes to release a sampling of the ads to the public.
    October 27, 2017 - The company announces new transparency measures including a requirement for election-related advertisements to disclose the individual or organization that paid for the post.
    October 30, 2017 - CNN reports that Facebook executives will inform Congress that roughly 126 million Americans may have viewed content generated by a Kremlin-connected troll farm between June 2015 and August 2017. The next day, representatives from Facebook, Twitter and Google testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism as legislators continue to probe Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
    November 21, 2017 - ProPublica reports that it was able to buy dozens of housing advertisements targeted to audiences that excluded "African Americans, mothers of high school kids, people interested in wheelchair ramps, Jews, expats from Argentina and Spanish speakers." The company had said that it removed discriminatory ad tools after ProPublica reported in September that the social network allowed advertisers to target users who included terms like "jew hater"in their personal profiles. A Facebook executive says that a technical glitch allowed ProPublica to purchase the ads.
    January 19, 2018 - Zuckerberg announces that Facebook is surveying users to rate news organizations and assign them trust scores. The scores and other factors are going to determine how much content from each publication will appear in news feeds.