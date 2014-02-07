Story highlights NEW: A man is in custody; all clear issue after briefcase checked The incident caused a brief lockdown at the White House President Obama was away for the day

Washington CNN —

A man tried to jump the White House fence on Friday, causing a brief lockdown while he was apprehended, law enforcement officials said.

Police declared the incident over after checking a briefcase and taking the man into custody. He was not identified.

President Barack Obama was not at the White House at the time. He was in Michigan for a speech and the signing of the farm bill.