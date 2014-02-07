Story highlights
State Department accused of leaking classified information to a television journalist
Case was highlighted as example of aggressive Obama administration leak investigations
Proposed plea deal must still be approved by a federal judge
A former State Department contractor has agreed to plead guilty to leaking classified information to a television reporter, bringing to an end a case that became the center of controversy over the Obama administration’s aggressive leak investigations.
Stephen Kim was accused of the unauthorized disclosure of national defense information to James Rosen, a Fox News journalist.
The Justice Department subpoenaed Rosen’s phone records as part of its probe, a revelation that became public last year, three years after it occurred.
A proposed plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Washington calls for a sentence of 13 months in prison. The deal must still be approved by a federal judge.
A Justice Department official said that “the government’s investigation and prosecution of this matter is concluded.”