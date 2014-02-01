Sharapova falls in France

World No. 5 Maria Sharapova failled to live up to her billing as top seed at the Paris Open as she lost to fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the semifinals.
Pavlyuchenkova came from a set down, and a break early in the third, to reach her ninth WTA Tour final.
The 22-year-old will next play Italy's Sara Errani after the 2012 French Open finalist won an epic three-hour semifinal against home hope Alize Cornet.
Cornet bounced back from losing the first set in a tiebreak to level the match, and then rallied from 5-3 down in the decider to force another shootout -- but lost it 7-5.
