Li Na: China's sporting star

Li Na claimed her second grand slam title when she won the 2014 Australian Open. The $2.4 million first prize added to her considerable wealth, and the success could increase her list of endorsement deals. Graham Denholm/Getty Images
Li shares agents with Maria Sharapova, who has been top of Forbes' sporting women's rich list since 2005. THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images/file
Li was ranked second behind the Russian on Forbes' 2012 list, but dropped to third behind world No. 1 Serena Williams last year. MAL FAIRCLOUGH/AFP/Getty Images
Her light-hearted victory speech in Melbourne on Saturday has been watched more than one million times on the website YouTube. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images
Li thanked agent Max Eisenbud for "making me rich" and also paid tribute to her husband Jiang Shan (R) -- "You are so lucky!" -- and her coach Carlos Rodriguez (L) after beating Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images
Li's success Down Under -- it was her third Australian Open final in four years -- earned her a sponsorship deal with resort operator Crown which has been extended until 2015. STR/AFP/Getty Images/file
Western brands, such as Mercedes-Benz, have seized on Li as a way of moving into the Chinese marketplace, which is traditionally one of the hardest to infiltrate. Getty Images
Li's 2011 French Open success secured a deal with Chinese insurance firm Taikang. AFP/Getty Images
In China she is seen as a rebellious figure because of her tattoo, and for refusing to accept government help as she established her career. Getty Images
When Li reached the finals of the 2011 Australian and French Opens, it was estimated that -- with China's population of 1.3 billion -- the matches attracted possibly the highest television audience for one-off sporting events. AFP/Getty Images