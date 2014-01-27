Li Na: China's sporting star

Li Na claimed her second grand slam title when she won the 2014 Australian Open. The $2.4 million first prize added to her considerable wealth, and the success could increase her list of endorsement deals. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Li shares agents with Maria Sharapova, who has been top of Forbes' sporting women's rich list since 2005. THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images/file

Li was ranked second behind the Russian on Forbes' 2012 list, but dropped to third behind world No. 1 Serena Williams last year. MAL FAIRCLOUGH/AFP/Getty Images

Her light-hearted victory speech in Melbourne on Saturday has been watched more than one million times on the website YouTube. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

Li thanked agent Max Eisenbud for "making me rich" and also paid tribute to her husband Jiang Shan (R) -- "You are so lucky!" -- and her coach Carlos Rodriguez (L) after beating Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

Li's success Down Under -- it was her third Australian Open final in four years -- earned her a sponsorship deal with resort operator Crown which has been extended until 2015. STR/AFP/Getty Images/file

Western brands, such as Mercedes-Benz, have seized on Li as a way of moving into the Chinese marketplace, which is traditionally one of the hardest to infiltrate. Getty Images

Li's 2011 French Open success secured a deal with Chinese insurance firm Taikang. AFP/Getty Images

In China she is seen as a rebellious figure because of her tattoo, and for refusing to accept government help as she established her career. Getty Images