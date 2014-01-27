Li Na: China's sporting star

Li Na claimed her second grand slam title when she won the 2014 Australian Open. The $2.4 million first prize added to her considerable wealth, and the success could increase her list of endorsement deals.
Li shares agents with Maria Sharapova, who has been top of Forbes' sporting women's rich list since 2005.
Li was ranked second behind the Russian on Forbes' 2012 list, but dropped to third behind world No. 1 Serena Williams last year.
Her light-hearted victory speech in Melbourne on Saturday has been watched more than one million times on the website YouTube.
Li thanked agent Max Eisenbud for "making me rich" and also paid tribute to her husband Jiang Shan (R) -- "You are so lucky!" -- and her coach Carlos Rodriguez (L) after beating Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova.
Li's success Down Under -- it was her third Australian Open final in four years -- earned her a sponsorship deal with resort operator Crown which has been extended until 2015.
Western brands, such as Mercedes-Benz, have seized on Li as a way of moving into the Chinese marketplace, which is traditionally one of the hardest to infiltrate.
Li's 2011 French Open success secured a deal with Chinese insurance firm Taikang.
In China she is seen as a rebellious figure because of her tattoo, and for refusing to accept government help as she established her career.
When Li reached the finals of the 2011 Australian and French Opens, it was estimated that -- with China's population of 1.3 billion -- the matches attracted possibly the highest television audience for one-off sporting events.