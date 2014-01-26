Australian Open men's final

Stanislas Wawrinka savors the moment of victory in Melbourne after recording a dramatic victory over world no. 1 Rafael Nadal in 2014. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal had been looking to equal Pete Sampras' haul of 14 major titles in Melbourne. Almost everyone expected him to do it, but it was Wawrinka who looked the sharper player in the opening exchanges. SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Soon Wawrinka was edging ahead, breaking Nadal's serve in the fourth game. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

With a break secured, Wawrinka went on to assume full control of the first set eventually winning it 6-3. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Nadal received a time violation warning from umpire Carlos Ramos early on in the second set. Soon after, Nadal was clutching his back and calling for the trainer. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

The trainer arrived with Wawrinka up 1-2 in the second. Soon Nadal was heading off court for a medical timeout. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

When he returned, Nadal was moving around so gingerly that it looked almost certain that he was going to retire. His frustrations evident to all. SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Nadal continued to receive treatment at changeover of ends as Wawrinka coasted to a two-set lead. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

Most of the crowd were expecting Nadal to crumble completely or concede in the third, but slowly his movements became more fluid. Suddenly he was 3-0 up. Matt King/Getty Images

Nadal's improving form rattled Wawrinka who despite rallying in the third still lost it 6-3. PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images

A tight opening to the fourth suggested Nadal might pull off an incredible fightback, but Wawrinka steadied his head and held his nerve. After breaking Nadal in the eighth game he was suddenly serving for the championship. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Any nerves Wawrinka was feeling weren't immediately obvious and he served out the match to love to claim his first grand slam title. SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Nadal was gracious in defeat. It was the first time in 13 matches that the Spaniard had lost to the Swiss. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

"Bad luck was against me but you really deserved it so congratulations," Nadal, wiping away tears, told the crowd post match. "Sorry to finish this way. I tried very, very hard." SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images