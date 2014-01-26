Stanislas Wawrinka beats an ailing Rafael Nadal to claim Australian Open title

The 28-year-old Wawrinka kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup as flashbulbs pop all around the Rod Laver Arena.

"Bad luck was against me but you really deserved it so congratulations," Nadal, wiping away tears, told the crowd post match. "Sorry to finish this way. I tried very, very hard."

Nadal was gracious in defeat. It was the first time in 13 matches that the Spaniard had lost to the Swiss.

Any nerves Wawrinka was feeling weren't immediately obvious and he served out the match to love to claim his first grand slam title.

A tight opening to the fourth suggested Nadal might pull off an incredible fightback, but Wawrinka steadied his head and held his nerve. After breaking Nadal in the eighth game he was suddenly serving for the championship.

Nadal's improving form rattled Wawrinka who despite rallying in the third still lost it 6-3.

Most of the crowd were expecting Nadal to crumble completely or concede in the third, but slowly his movements became more fluid. Suddenly he was 3-0 up.

Nadal continued to receive treatment at changeover of ends as Wawrinka coasted to a two-set lead.

When he returned, Nadal was moving around so gingerly that it looked almost certain that he was going to retire. His frustrations evident to all.

The trainer arrived with Wawrinka up 1-2 in the second. Soon Nadal was heading off court for a medical timeout.

Nadal received a time violation warning from umpire Carlos Ramos early on in the second set. Soon after, Nadal was clutching his back and calling for the trainer.

With a break secured, Wawrinka went on to assume full control of the first set eventually winning it 6-3.

Soon Wawrinka was edging ahead, breaking Nadal's serve in the fourth game.

Rafael Nadal had been looking to equal Pete Sampras' haul of 14 major titles in Melbourne. Almost everyone expected him to do it, but it was Wawrinka who looked the sharper player in the opening exchanges.

Stanislas Wawrinka savors the moment of victory in Melbourne after recording a dramatic victory over world no. 1 Rafael Nadal in 2014.

A grand slam finale that wasn’t supposed to be dramatic turned out to be one of the most memorable in recent history.

Here Stanislas Wawrinka was, in his first major final at the Australian Open, facing world No. 1 Rafael Nadal – who he had never even taken a set off in 12 previous matches.

Nadal looked sharp in disposing of Roger Federer in the semifinals and not many thought he wouldn’t complete the deal against the 17-time grand slam winner’s fellow Swiss, even if Wawrinka upset three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

But not for the first time in Melbourne, an injury to Nadal early in an encounter hampered the Spaniard and Wawrinka opened his grand slam account with a stunning 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory.

“Bad luck was against me today but you really deserved it so congratulations,” Nadal, wiping away tears, told the crowd post match in a scene reminiscent of Federer’s runner-up speech in 2009. “Sorry to finish this way. I tried very, very hard.”

I never expected to win a grand slam. I never dreamed about that because for me, I was not good enough to beat those guys Stanislas Wawrinka

But there was elation for Wawrinka.

“It’s quite crazy what’s happening right now,” the 28-year-old told reporters later. “I never expected to win a grand slam. I never dreamed about that because for me, I was not good enough to beat those guys.”

Federer complained about Nadal’s grunting Friday and when the 13-time grand slam winner received a time violation warning from chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the first game of the second set, some at Rod Laver Arena applauded.

That was simply the start of the spectacle.

Nadal clutched his back and called for the trainer going off court for treatment. When he returned, there were boos from some sections of the crowd, a rare, if almost unheard of, occurrence for Nadal.

“I can understand very well the reaction,” Nadal told reporters. “They understood later that I was (hurt).”

He said he injured the back in the warm-up and the condition worsened as the first set progressed.

“Then at the beginning of the second set was the key moment that I felt, during a serve … it was very stiff, very bad,” Nadal said.

“But it’s not the moment to talk about that. Stan is playing unbelievable.”

During the medical timeout, Wawrinka jawed with Ramos, demanding to know what the injury was – Ramos declined to tell the 28-year-old but tournament referee Wayne McKewen later obliged.

A distraught Nadal couldn’t help but cry – because of the injury – and with little on his serve, Wawrinka coasted to the second set.

Nadal must have flashed back to 2011 in Melbourne, when a leg injury sustained against David Ferrer in the quarterfinals ended his chances of achieving the “Rafa Slam” – four grand slam titles in succession. He missed last year’s tournament as he recovered from a knee injury.

“It’s true that I was not very lucky and this is a tournament that is painful for me,” said Nadal.

Such was the state of Nadal that a first retirement in a men’s grand slam final in 24 years appeared a distinct possibility.

“The last thing I wanted to do was retire,” said Nadal. “At the same time it’s tough to see yourself during the whole year working for a moment like this, and the moment arrives and you are not able to play at your best.”

Nadal didn’t call it quits, Wawrinka squandered break points in the opening game of the third and two more in the final game of the set. Nadal thereby maintained his streak of never losing a grand slam final in straight sets. Some consolation.

Fireworks to mark Australia Day erupted at about the same time, and soon chants of “Rafa, Rafa” filled the stadium. With Nadal, though, continuing to lack pace on his serve, Wawrinka broke for 5-3 and closed the match out with a winning forehand.

“It’s a final of a grand slam, so I’m really happy to win it,” said Wawrinka.