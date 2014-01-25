Australian Open women's final

Li Na clutches the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup following her triumph in Melbourne on Saturday. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Li Na savors the moment of victory. The fourth seed in Melbourne overcame Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova in straight sets 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 to win her first Australian Open title. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

The Slovakian shows off the runners up trophy to photographers at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Li Na came through a scrappy first set, winning the tie break 7-3 before outplaying her Slovakian opponent in the second set. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Cibulkova was seeded 20th in Melbourne Park and downed a number of higher seeds to reach the final. The most notable victory came against no. 3 seed Maria Sharapova in the fourth round. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Li Na beat the 19-year-old Canadian Eugenie Bouchard (pictured) in the semifinals on Thursday in straight sets 6-2 6-4. The fourth seed has reached the final in Melbourne three times. SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

By beating Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska (left) in the semifinals, Cibulkova eclipsed her best ever run in a grand slam tournament. In 2009, she reached the semifinal of the French Open but lost to Russia's Dinara Safina. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Li dismissed Italy's Flavia Pennetta in straight sets 6-2 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Cibulkova had an equally convincing quarterfinal victory, beating Romania's Simona Halep (right) 6-3 6-0. MAL FAIRCLOUGH/AFP/Getty Images

Li dropped just one set on her way to the final -- against Lucie Safarova in the third round. But normal service was resumed against 22nd seed Ekaterina Makarova in the next round with a dominant 6-2 6-0 over the Russian. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

No. 3 seed Maria Sharapova was Cibulkova's biggest scalp on route to the final. The Slovakian lost the first set but outplayed the Russian in the final two sets, eventually prevailing 3-6 6-4 6-1. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images