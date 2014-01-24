Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat his great rival Roger Federer 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 6-3 to reach the final of the Australian Open. The Spaniard is bidding to win a 14th grand slam title and his first at Melbourne Park since 2009. SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Nadal's victory was particularly impressive considering he had to contend with 17-time grand slam winner Federer and blisters on his left palm. Matt King/Getty Images

For Federer, he was left to reflect on yet another loss against Nadal. The Swiss has been beaten in his past five matches against Nadal, while he also trails in their head-to-head record 23-10. SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

The hotly-anticipated match was played out in front of a jam-packed Rod Laver Arena. Michael Dodge/Getty Images