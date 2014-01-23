Li, Cibulkova set for Melbourne showdown

And then there were two...Dominika Cibulkova will meet Li Na in the Australian Open.Greg Wood/AFP/Getty Images
Li Na will head into the Australian Open final as the favorite after a comfortable 6-2 6-4 win over Canada's Eugenie Bouchard.Chris Hyde/Getty Images
With Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova all eliminated, fourth seed Li was the highest-ranked player left in the women's draw.WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images
Bouchard enjoyed a breakout tournament in Melbourne, reaching the semifinals in her first appearance in the Australian Open main draw.GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images
China's Li -- beaten by Azarenka in last year's Melbourne Park final -- will be looking to win her second grand slam title, adding to the French Open crown she clinched in 2011.ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP/Getty Images/file
Slovakia's Cibulkova shocked fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska to reach her first grand slam final. The world No. 24 beat Poland's Radwanska 6-1 6-2.Clive Brunskill/Getty Images