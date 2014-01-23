Li, Cibulkova set for Melbourne showdown

And then there were two...Dominika Cibulkova will meet Li Na in the Australian Open. Greg Wood/AFP/Getty Images

Li Na will head into the Australian Open final as the favorite after a comfortable 6-2 6-4 win over Canada's Eugenie Bouchard. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

With Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova all eliminated, fourth seed Li was the highest-ranked player left in the women's draw. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Bouchard enjoyed a breakout tournament in Melbourne, reaching the semifinals in her first appearance in the Australian Open main draw. GREG WOOD/AFP/Getty Images

China's Li -- beaten by Azarenka in last year's Melbourne Park final -- will be looking to win her second grand slam title, adding to the French Open crown she clinched in 2011. ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP/Getty Images/file