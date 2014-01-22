Top seeds cut down in Melbourne

Practically written off at the start of 2014, Roger Federer showed there is plenty of life in the 32-year-old yet as he defeated world No. 4 Andy Murray. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

World No. 2 Victoria Azarenka had taken the women's title at Melbourne Park in each of the past two years, but she was dumped out of this year's Australian Open by Agnieszka Radwanska. She is not the only big star to make an early exit... PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images

On Sunday, world No.1 Serena Williams melted under pressure from resurgent Serbian Ana Ivanovic in the fourth round Sunday. Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images

But 14th seed Ivanovic didn't last long and was cut down to size by rising Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Russian third seed Maria Sharapova was a champion at Melbourne Park in 2008, but shes urrendered a one-set lead against Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova to lose 3-6 6-4 6-1 Scott Barbour/Getty Images