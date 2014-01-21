Bouchard the Belieber

Eugenie Bouchard scored a shock victory over 14th seed Ana Ivanovic to reach the semifinals of her first Australian Open. The Canadian came back from one-set down 5-7 7-5 6-2. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

During her on-court interview Bouchard was asked who her ideal date would be. The 19-year-old said teenage pop star and fellow Canadian Justin Bieber. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images