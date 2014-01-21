Wawrinka ends Djokovic's Australian Open reign

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has won the season's first grand slam in each of the past three years. But not this year.. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

It was the first loss for Djokovic under the guidance of new coach Boris Becker. Matt King/Getty Images

Djokovic threw a few frustrated glances towards Becker in the stands as Wawrinka began to take control of the match that lasted five hours. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Djokovic and Becker will now regroup. The second grand slam of the season is the French Open between May 25 and June 8. Matt King/Getty Images