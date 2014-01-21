World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has won the season's first grand slam in each of the past three years. But not this year..
Pain of defeat —
World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has won the season's first grand slam in each of the past three years. But not this year..
Michael Dodge/Getty Images
It was the first loss for Djokovic under the guidance of new coach Boris Becker.
New dawn? —
It was the first loss for Djokovic under the guidance of new coach Boris Becker.
Matt King/Getty Images
Djokovic threw a few frustrated glances towards Becker in the stands as Wawrinka began to take control of the match that lasted five hours.
Coach Becker —
Djokovic threw a few frustrated glances towards Becker in the stands as Wawrinka began to take control of the match that lasted five hours.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images
Djokovic and Becker will now regroup. The second grand slam of the season is the French Open between May 25 and June 8.
Back to the drawing board —
Djokovic and Becker will now regroup. The second grand slam of the season is the French Open between May 25 and June 8.
Matt King/Getty Images
Prior to his defeat by Wawrinka, Djokovic has had won 25 straight matches at the Australian Open.
Melbourne run ends —
Prior to his defeat by Wawrinka, Djokovic has had won 25 straight matches at the Australian Open.
Matt King/Getty Images