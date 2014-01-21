Australian Open: Eugenie Bouchard the Belieber reaches Melbourne semifinals

Story highlights Eugenie Bouchard reaches the semifinal of the Australian Open after beating Ana Ivanovic After the match, Bouchard revealed her dream date would be fellow Canadian Justin Bieber The 19-year-old will play China's Li Na in the last four at Melbourne Park

CNN —

After beating former world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open, rising tennis star Eugenie Bouchard is one step closer to making her dreams come true.

No, not dreams of a first grand slam title, but a date with fellow Canadian and teenage heartthrob Justin Bieber.

With her mind still racing after coming from one-set down to beat 14th seed Ivanovic 5-7 7-5 6-2 and reach the last four of a major for the first time, Bouchard was asked during her on-court interview who her ideal date would be.

The world No. 31 plumped for Bieber, who has a dedicated army of fans – known as “Beliebers” – and over 48 million followers on Twitter.

“I like him, I like his songs, I think he has a lot of talent,” 19-year-old Bouchard told CNN. “For sure he’s doing some crazy teenage things, but I think he’s really cool.”

Bouchard, making her debut in the Australian Open main draw, is the first Canadian since Carling Bassett-Seguso at the 1984 U.S. Open to reach the last four of a grand slam. No Canadian has ever reached a grand slam final.

“I’m proud to make some kind of history,” added Bouchard, who is seeded 30th in Melbourne. “That’s really cool.

“If it improves the popularity of the sport back home and if little kids, little girls want to play the sport because of me, that’s an honor.”

Before Bouchard can turn her attentions to Bieber, she has a semifinal with last year’s beaten finalist Li Na to contend with.

The fourth seed was in complete control as she brushed aside Italy’s Flavia Pennetta 6-2 6-2.

“I prepared at least one and a half days for this match,” the 2011 French Open champion told reporters.

“I knew she was going to be a tough opponent – I had played her four times before, and every time was tough.

“But I don’t really know what happened today. I just played really well. I just prepared really well before I came to the court.

“I’m really happy. Everyone wants to win a grand slam, but you have to be in the semis first, right?”

