Meryl Streep Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of three-time Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

Personal:

Birth date: June 22, 1949

Birth place: Summit, New Jersey

Birth name: Mary Louise Streep

Father: Harry Streep, pharmaceutical company executive

Mother: Mary (Wilkinson) Streep, commercial artist

Marriage: Don Gummer (1978-present)

Children: Louisa, 1991; Grace, 1986; Mary Willa "Mamie," 1983; Henry, 1979

Education: Vassar College, B.A., 1971; Yale University, M.F.A., 1975

Other Facts:

Nominated for 21 Academy Awards with three wins.

Nominated for one Tony Award , but did not win.

Nominated for five Grammy Awards , but has not won.

Took opera singing lessons as a child.

Meryl is a combination of her first and middle names.

Was a cheerleader in high school.

Timeline:

1971 - Makes professional stage debut in "The Playboy of Seville."

1975 - Broadway debut in "Trelawny of the Wells."

1977 - Makes her film debut in "Julia."

1978 - Wins an Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited Series for her role in "Holocaust."

1980 - Wins an Academy Award for Best Actress In a Supporting Role for her role in "Kramer vs. Kramer."

1983 - Wins an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in "Sophie's Choice."

September 1998 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2004 - Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her role in "Angels in America."

November 11, 2014 - The White House announces that Streep is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.