Who will be the next men's tennis star?

Grigor Dimitrov won his first ATP Tour title in October 2013, and is seeking to make his own name in the game after being compared to a young Roger Federer during his early years on the scene. Renee McKay/Getty Images

Giant Pole Jerzy Janowicz came to grand slam prominence when he reached the semifinals at Wimbledon 2013, losing to eventual champion Andy Murray. The previous year he made it to the final of the Paris Masters. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta is hoping to make the step up this year after impressing on the second-tier Challenger circuit, winning a string of titles in 2013. WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Big-serving Milos Raonic, hailed by some as the next Pete Sampras, was the ATP's rookie of the year in 2011 and has already won five titles, but the Canadian is still to get past the fourth round of a grand slam. Michael Dodge/Getty Images