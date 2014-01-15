Janis Krums' Twitter photo was one of the first images to appear after U.S. Airways flight 1549 landed in the Hudson River on January 15, 2009.
Janis Krums
CNN also received hundreds of images from the "Miracle on the Hudson" that day. "I was stuck in traffic sitting still, and a plane came out of nowhere -- didn't look like it was in distress or anything," said Lou Fromansky in 2009. "I thought it was another terrorist attack -- thinking it might fly into a building."
Courtesy Lou Fromansky
Eric Stevenson was a passenger on flight 1549, seated over the wing in 12F. He took this photo just after boarding the rescue boat.
Courtesy Eric Stevenson
"The passengers owe our lives to the remarkable work of the pilot and co-pilot," Stevenson said.
Courtesy Eric Stevenson
Karen Seiger raced to the rooftop of her building and saw the downed plane float by. Seiger was amazed at how quickly rescue crews arrived. "Lots of heroes out there on this very cold day in New York City!" she said.
Courtesy Karen Seiger
Traffic stands still to make room for emergency responders rushing to the scene. Seiger said traffic was stopped at 14th Street, right outside her home.
Courtesy Karen Seiger
Jim Davidson of Hoboken, New Jersey, said the scene looked "pretty well organized" from what he could see across the river. He said ferry and tourist boats pulled up to the downed plane.
Courtesy Jim Davidson
Davidson was impressed that "it wasn't chaos," he said. "A lot of times when things like this happen, people are running around or yelling.
Courtesy Jim Davidson
Stephen DeLuca saw the downed plane from the rooftop of the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey. The computer science student was doing homework when the plane crashed.
Courtesy Stephen DeLuca
Here the plane started to sink a little in the waters of the Hudson River, says DeLuca.
Courtesy Stephen DeLuca
Julie Pukelis and her co-workers crowded around a telescope in a 46th-floor office in Manhattan and watched the plane drift slowly down to the water.