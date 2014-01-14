Australian Open hots up

Li Na faced a battle to stay cool and to stay in the Australian Open against Lucie Safarova. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Li's compatriot Zheng Jie needed medical treatment for heat stress during her 6-2 6-4 defeat by Casey Dellacqua. "I felt so hot, my mind wasn't working," said Zheng. "I was looking at the ball, but I couldn't focus on it. Then I couldn't concentrate. This weather is very difficult for me.

Saeed Khan/AFP?Getty Images

Serena Williams looked in complete control during her straight-sets win over Vesna Dolonc on Wednesday, but the top seed admitted to waking up in the middle of the night due to fears over dehydration. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova wrapped ice around her neck in a bid to keep cool during her first round win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Playing early in the day on Tuesday, Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro felt the heat during his win over American Rhyne Williams. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

It all got to much for Canadian Frank Dancevic who fainted during his match with Frenchman Benoit Paire. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Italy's 15th seed Fabio Fognini took an outdoor shower in a bid to stay cool. Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Some fans also adopted the Fognini approach... MAL FAIRCLOUGH/AFP/Getty Images

While supporters in the Rod Laver Arena could at least take cover under its roof, fans on the outside courts were exposed to the elements. SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

With temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius at the Australian Open, sport scientist Dr. Ross Tucker suggests any player hoping to succeed Down Under should take up Bikram Yoga. JEAN-PIERRE MULLER/AFP/Getty Images/file

Men's fourth seed Andy Murray is a long-term practitioner of bikram yoga. Clearly comfortable in the heat, he's reached the final in Melbourne in three of the last four years, though the Scot has questioned if the players' health is being put at risk. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images