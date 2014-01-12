Story highlights
A plane crashed and burst into flames in western Germany
All four people aboard were killed, police say
Authorities are investigating what caused the crash
A corporate jet crash in western Germany on Sunday killed all four people aboard the aircraft, police said.
Witnesses told police that the plane burst into flames after it crashed near the town of Trier.
Authorities are investigating what caused the crash.
Local fire officials told German public broadcaster ZDF that the plane hit a power pole. There was dense fog in the area at the time of the crash, ZDF reported.
The jet had come from England and was scheduled to arrive at a small airfield in Fohren, Germany, ZDF said.
The two passengers and two crew members on the Cessna Citation jet are believed to be German nationals.
