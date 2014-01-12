Sports
Football
Tennis
Golf
Tokyo 2020
US Sports
Climbing
Motorsport
Formula E
Esports
Edition
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
Search CNN
Open Menu
Football
Tennis
Golf
Tokyo 2020
US Sports
Climbing
Motorsport
Formula E
Esports
Search
Edition
U.S.
International
Arabic
Español
US
Crime + Justice
Energy + Environment
Extreme Weather
Space + Science
World
Africa
Americas
Asia
Australia
China
Europe
India
Middle East
United Kingdom
Politics
The Biden Presidency
Facts First
Business
Markets
Tech
Media
Success
Perspectives
Videos
Opinion
Political Op-Eds
Social Commentary
Health
Life, But Better
Fitness
Food
Sleep
Mindfulness
Relationships
Entertainment
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Tech
Innovate
Gadget
Foreseeable Future
Mission: Ahead
Upstarts
Work Transformed
Innovative Cities
Style
Arts
Design
Fashion
Architecture
Luxury
Beauty
Video
Travel
Destinations
Food and Drink
Stay
News
Videos
Sports
Pro Football
College Football
Basketball
Baseball
Soccer
Tokyo 2020
Videos
Live TV
Digital Studios
CNN Films
HLN
TV Schedule
TV Shows A-Z
CNNVR
Audio
Coupons
CNN Underscored
Explore
Wellness
Gadgets
Lifestyle
CNN Store
Weather
Climate
Storm Tracker
Wildfire Tracker
Video
More
Photos
Longform
Investigations
CNN Profiles
CNN Leadership
CNN Newsletters
Work for CNN
Follow CNN
Tennis
Feeling the heat: Australian Open fears
Updated
4:28 PM ET, Sun January 12, 2014
Share
share with Facebook
share with Twitter
share with Whatsapp
share with email
share link
1 of 6
previous image
next image
Novak Djokovic contemplates his fate ahead of his retirement with heat exhaustion in a quarterfinal match against Andy Roddick at the Australian Open in 2009.
Djokovic used ice-soaked towels in an attempt to cool down in the searing afternoon temperatures in Melbourne.
Spectators wear towels to beat the heat as Tatsuma Ito of Japan played Nicolas Mahut of France on the fourth day of the 2012 tournament in Melbourne.
AFP/Getty Images
Maria Sharapova described conditions as "inhuman" after her infamous 2007 encounter at Melbourne Park with France's Camille Pin.
Getty Images
Spectators during the 2009 tournament use a time-honored fashion to cool themselves down in the blazing heat.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Andy Murray tries to acclimatize himself to the searing conditions during the hottest championship on record in 2009 at Melbourne Park.
Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images