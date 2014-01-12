Novak Djokovic contemplates his fate ahead of his retirement with heat exhaustion in a quarterfinal match against Andy Roddick at the Australian Open in 2009.
Djokovic used ice-soaked towels in an attempt to cool down in the searing afternoon temperatures in Melbourne.
Spectators wear towels to beat the heat as Tatsuma Ito of Japan played Nicolas Mahut of France on the fourth day of the 2012 tournament in Melbourne.
Maria Sharapova described conditions as "inhuman" after her infamous 2007 encounter at Melbourne Park with France's Camille Pin.
Spectators during the 2009 tournament use a time-honored fashion to cool themselves down in the blazing heat.
Andy Murray tries to acclimatize himself to the searing conditions during the hottest championship on record in 2009 at Melbourne Park.
