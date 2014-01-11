Juan Martin del Potro unleashes another powerful backhand drive during his win over Australia's Bernard Tomic.

Story highlights Argentine thrashes his Aussie oppenent Tomic in final of Sydney International event Del Potro starts Australian Open bid with 1st round match against Rhyne Williams from U.S. Tomic will face world no. 1 Rafael Nadal in Melbourne opener American John Isner wins Australian Open warm-up event in Auckland

Juan Martin del Potro blew away Bernard Tomic in under an hour to take the Sydney International title on Saturday ahead of the Australian Open which gets underway in Melbourne on Monday.

The big Argentine unleashed all his immense power at the Ken Rosewall Arena to slay reigning champion Tomic 6-3 6-1 in just 53 minutes and couldn’t be in better shape heading into the first grand slam of the season.

“The finals never are easy, but I was surprised of my level tonight,” del Potro said, ATPWorldTour.com reported.

“I think I played great. My forehand worked perfectly; I made a lot winners; many aces; I played good slices,” the 25-year-old added.

“I think Bernard was a little frustrated after seeing me very focused on the match and hitting the ball so well. He is still young in some moments of the match, but he has everything to win titles, and he will reach finals very, very soon.”

Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, is seeded fifth for Melbourne and will face American Rhyne Williams, ranked 129th in the world, in his opening match.

Tomic, meanwhile, goes from frying pan to fire with an opening match-up against world no. 1 Rafa Nadal – a challenge, he says, he’s looking forward to.

“Going to be an amazing match for me on Tuesday against Rafa,” Tomic said, ATPWorldTour.com reported.

“I’m going to prepare as best I can. It’s a tough ask. Obviously tonight I wanted to win this championship; couldn’t do it. Juan played too good. Now my focus is on playing Rafa,” the 21-year-old added.

Isner wins in Auckland

America’s John Isner also warmed up for Melbourne with a victory over Taiwan’s Yen Hsun Lu at the Heineken Open in Auckland, New Zealand.

The world no. 13 triumphed in a tight match 7-6 7-6.

“I wish it didn’t have to be so close at the end, it gives me a lot of grey hairs!” Isner said, ATPWorldTour.com reported.

“But I’m so happy. To say this was unexpected, coming into the tournament, would be a huge understatement. Sometimes that’s how things work out. You come in with low expectations, the pressure’s off, and things tend to work out. That was the case this week.”

Isner will start his quest for Melbourne glory against Slovakia’s Marin Klizan.

