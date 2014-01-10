Clijsters warms to Australian Open but cool on another comeback

Clijsters put on a series of farewell matches in her homeland to say thank you and goodbye to her hoards of Belgian fans.

Clijsters' final singles match was a loss against unseeded British teenager Laura Robson in the second round of the 2012 U.S. Open. She also competed in the mixed doubles competition with Bob Bryan, but they too lost in the second round.

The daughter of a footballer and a gymnast, Clijsters is renowned for her on-court splits -- an ability which originated from her early years on clay courts but was later transferred to other surfaces.

Clijsters enjoys popularity in Australia thanks to ex-boyfriend and male tennis star Lleyton Hewitt. She was overcome with emotion after defeating Li Na of China to clinch the 2011 Australian Open -- the fourth grand slam title of her career.

Clijsters defended her Flushing Meadows crown in 2010, avenging her defeat by Russia's Zvonareva in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon -- a loss she told CNN "hurt her the most."

The Belgian suffered a shock 6-7 (3-7) 3-6 loss to Julia Vakulenko in 2007 in what proved to be her final match before retiring for the first time. Clijsters took time away from the sport to raise her family and gave birth to Jada in 2008.

Clijsters had a love affair with New York. Here she climbs into the family area after the 2005 U.S. Open final after beating France's Mary Pierce 6-3 6-1 to clinch her first grand slam title.

Clijsters came out of retirement the previous year, having taken time out to have her first child. She defeated Caroline Wozniacki in the 2009 final after receiving a wild-card entry to the season's closing grand slam.

Kim Clijsters with daughter Jada and the 2010 U.S. Open trophy after beating Vera Zvonareva in the final.

Kim Clijsters retired from professional tennis for a second time at the U.S. Open in September 2012. The Belgian won four grand slam titles in a 15-year career which included a two-year break between 2007 and 2009.

Story highlights Former world no. 1 tells CNN's Open Court she misses not going to Melbourne Mother of two retired from tennis for a second time in 2012 Clijsters resumed career in 2009 after originally retiring in 2007 Belgian won a total of four grand slam titles -- the last in Melbourne in 2011

Kim Clijsters has been lured out of retirement once before and if anything is going to encourage the former world no. 1 out for a third stint on tour it’s the thought of playing at the Australian Open.

Speaking with world no. 14 Ana Ivanovic on CNN’s Open Court, the 30-year-old Belgian admitted to a few pangs of jealousy as her Serbian friend prepared to jet off to Melbourne for the year’s first grand slam.

“Yeah I’m a little bit jealous when you told me that you’re leaving tomorrow,” said Clijsters, who won the last of her four grand slam titles at Melbourne in 2011.

“A lot of people ask me do you miss being on the road or do you miss playing tennis or the competition? And that’s what I kind of miss the most last year was being in Australia at the start of the year.”

The Clijsters, who retired for the second time in 2012, won’t be the only European pining for a bit of summer sun to soothe the winter blues.

But while most visitors would flock to the beach or lounge around a pool, it’s clear that the former world no. 1 still misses the more active outdoor life that Aussie life affords.

“The first morning when you wake up with a huge jet lag, four, five o’clock in the morning and everybody is running or swimming, you can go outside and they are on their bikes and that’s what I love,” she says.

“I think if I would do that here in Belgium people would think I’m going crazy. Then again, the weather is not suited to living that kind of life style. I miss that.”

However, the mother of two – Clijsters has a five-year-old daughter, Jada and gave birth to a son, Jack last September – isn’t about to make a comeback like she did in 2009.

“I don’t miss the competition. I don’t miss the heavy work out schedule. It was getting harder with Jada to combine it and now with Jack. I enjoy working out still but I enjoy doing it when I feel like doing it.”

Living an active life is a habit Clijsters is keen to pass on to her children, but she’s not about to become another one of tennis’ pushy parents.

“I’m not the kind of person where I want (Jada) to be like me and want her to have a career like me,” Clijsters told CNN in December 2012.

“She plays a bit, she’s at the club that I own with a friend every Wednesday, she goes there just for the social side of things …

“It’s just fun to see her have a social life and be among friends while playing sports. Whether it’s swimming, track and field or tennis, I’ll support her whatever she wants to do.

“But I’m not going to be the mother that’s like, ‘We’re going to play tennis, we’re going to practice this and this shot’ – I’m not like that at all.”

