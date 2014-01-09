Roger Federer vs. Rod Laver

Two legends of tennis came together in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open getting underway next week. Roger Federer, a 17-time grand slam winner, and the great Rod Laver delighted the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena by exchanging a couple of rallies ahead of a charity match. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Laver may not be as agile as he once was, but world No. 6 Federer was delighted to be able to take to the court with one of his heroes. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

During his 13-year playing career, Laver reached the top of the world rankings and won 11 grand slam titles. The lefthander retired in 1976. Frank Tewkesbury/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/file

Federer and Laver played in the Rod Laver Arena, which annually hosts the Australian Open finals. Lucas Dawson/Getty Images/file