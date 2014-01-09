Two legends of tennis came together in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open getting underway next week. Roger Federer, a 17-time grand slam winner, and the great Rod Laver delighted the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena by exchanging a couple of rallies ahead of a charity match.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images
Now... —
Laver may not be as agile as he once was, but world No. 6 Federer was delighted to be able to take to the court with one of his heroes.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images
... and then —
During his 13-year playing career, Laver reached the top of the world rankings and won 11 grand slam titles. The lefthander retired in 1976.
Frank Tewkesbury/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/file
Rod Laver Arena —
Federer and Laver played in the Rod Laver Arena, which annually hosts the Australian Open finals.
Lucas Dawson/Getty Images/file
Galaxy of stars —
A host of stars turned out to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation. From left to right, Pat Rafter, Tony Roche, Federer, Laver, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lleyton Hewitt pose for the cameras.