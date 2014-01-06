Bernard Tomic: Tennis’ tainted talent?

What next for Tomic? Only time will tell. But he'll be hoping for another good Australian Open when the tournament begins in the middle of January.

Drouet is pictured here after the assault. In a diary that was later published by an Australian newspaper, Drouet claimed John Tomic punched his son in the face and shot him in the leg with a BB gun.

Tomic's father and coach John, pictured, received an eight-month suspended sentence in September after he head-butted the player's former hitting partner Thomas Drouet. He has been banned from attending tournaments.

Legendary Australian coach Tony Roche, right, reportedly berated Tomic during a Davis Cup encounter against Germany in 2012, just weeks after losing to Roddick. A month later, Tomic said he gave only "85%" in a loss at the Shanghai Masters.

Andy Roddick thumped Tomic at the 2012 U.S. Open. Afterwards, Australian Davis Cup captain Patrick Rafter called Tomic's performance "disgraceful" and John McEnroe added that he "tanked," or threw in the towel.

Despite his junior success in New York, he has never done well in the Big Apple in the senior ranks. And at the clay-court French Open he owns a poor 1-4 record.

Tomic has also fared well at Wimbledon. In 2011 he became the youngest man since Boris Becker to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

On the pro tour, Tomic has had memorable runs at the Australian Open the past three editions. It took Roger Federer to stop him in 2012 and 2013.

In 2009 Tomic became the first Australian to win the U.S. Open boys' title in 25 years when he beat American Chase Buchanan.

Tomic was one of the most highly-touted tennis juniors of recent decades, and boasted he would one day win all four major tournaments and become the world No. 1.

Bernard Tomic is a former junior world No. 1 and he has produced some big wins on the men's tennis tour, most notably at his home major in Australia and at Wimbledon. But his indiscretions and the behavior of his father, John, have made headlines for the wrong reasons.

As a young teen, Bernard Tomic boasted he would win all four grand slams and become world No. 1. They were big words indeed.

So far, though, the 21-year-old’s indiscretions far outnumber any achievements with his tennis racquet.

Yet local hopes will realistically rest on the former junior No. 1 when the Australian Open begins next week, given the home struggles of the nation’s top female player, Samantha Stosur.

Tomic has had brushes with the law – caught speeding on multiple occasions, including once in his Ferrari – been accused of a “tank job” at a grand slam and admitted himself he hasn’t always given 100% in matches.

In November he was photographed topless and receiving a lapdance at a nightclub on Australia’s eastern Gold Coast.

Call him tennis’ tainted talent.

But if you think that’s bad, wait until you hear about his dad, John.

He had long been labeled one of those difficult tennis parents even before being given an eight-month suspended sentence in September for headbutting his son’s former hitting partner, Thomas Drouet.

Read: John Tomic claims self-defense

Drouet later claimed in a diary published by Australian newspaper the Herald Sun that John had punched Bernard after a dispute while practicing and shot him in the leg with a BB gun.

The elder Tomic has been banned from ATP tournaments until May and, just like at last year’s French Open and Wimbledon, won’t be allowed into the grounds at the Australian Open.

On the eve of the season’s first major, Patrick Rafter – captain of Australia’s Davis Cup men’s team and one in a long line of tennis greats the country has produced – said it’s time for Bernard to put everything behind him and live up to his own hype.

“He’s 21 but we’ve got to be careful we don’t keep calling him young because he’s a man now, he should be taking responsibility for himself,” Rafter told CNN’s Open Court. “We’ve seen a lot of other kids take responsibility for themselves.”

Rafter, usually mild mannered, ripped Tomic at the 2012 U.S. Open when he fell meekly to Andy Roddick, calling it a “disgraceful” performance. Tomic lost 6-3 6-4 6-0 and won just five points in the final set.

Outspoken former world No. 1 John McEnroe, now a television analyst, labeled it a “tank job” and legendary Aussie coach and ex-player Tony Roche reportedly berated Tomic during a Davis Cup encounter against Germany weeks later.

That October, Tomic said he gave merely “85%” in a defeat at the Shanghai Masters.

Lack of effort has never been an issue for his Davis Cup teammate Lleyton Hewitt – a two-time grand slam winner, and victor over Roger Federer in Sunday’s Brisbane final.

Tomic, in another faux pas, once turned down a chance to hit with his childhood hero Hewitt at Wimbledon.

A liking for Melbourne, London

And he ended 2013 by losing six straight matches, with his year-end ranking tumbling to 51st from a high-water mark of 27th in June 2012.

“He’s going through some tricky times with his family life, but that motivation, he doesn’t seem to really have it that much,” said Rafter, a two-time U.S. Open champion.

Federer was quoted as saying by Fox Sports Australia in late December that “we all expect more from Bernard,” adding that 2014 would be pivotal.

“It’s going to be one of those seasons where he (needs to) prove himself on the tour and not (linger) around No. 50 in the world,” said Federer.

At his home major at least, Tomic’s issues seem to disappear.

With all of Australia behind him, Tomic fared well in 2011, 2012 and last year, with his talent – and unorthodox game – there for all to see. All three occasions he was stopped by either Rafael Nadal or Federer.

Wimbledon is the other major where he excels.

At the All England Club in 2011, Tomic became the youngest man in 25 years – since Boris Becker – to reach the quarterfinals.

“He has got youth on his side where he can develop over the next couple of years and become a great player,” said Rafter. “He’s had success, especially at Wimbledon, so there’s no reason why he can’t do well.”

Tomic couldn’t be reached for comment but his agent, Fraser Wright, said in an email that the player was devoting “total attention to the Aussie summer tournaments.”