The rise and fall and rise of Ana Ivanovic

Ana Ivanovic is at a major crossroads in her career, heading into the new season with hopes of breaking back into the world top 10 for the first time since May 2009 after an injury-plagued few years. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

At the age of 17 she stormed to the quarterfinals of the 2005 French Open, knocking out third seed Amelie Mauresmo in the process. JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Three years later, the Serbian clinched her maiden grand slam with a win at the French Open in 2008 and was the world No. 1 for the first time in her career. Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 26-year-old has hired and fired a number of different coaches over the years, including former head of English women's tennis Nigel Sears, who she split with in July 2013 after crashing out in the second round at Wimbledon. PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images

She slid as low as 65th in the rankings in July 2010 after a series of injuries, and has not reached the final four of a grand slam since her French Open win in 2008. KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images

While her on-court success has plummeted, Ivanovic's financial fortunes appear more resilient. Forbes rated her as the ninth highest-paid female athlete in 2013 with total earnings of $7 million -- largely thanks to lucrative sponsorship deals. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Ivanovic has had a string of high-profile boyfriends to help distract her, including Masters-winning golfer Adam Scott (left) and Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Ivanovic became a UNICEF National Ambassador for Serbia in September 2007. She has also appeared on the cover of magazines around the world such as FHM, Grazia, Vanity Fair and Cosmopolitan. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Ivanovic kicked off 2014 in style by winning the WTA even in Auckland, New Zealand, beating fellow former world No. 1 Venus Williams in the final to claim the 12th title of her career. Fiona GOODALL/AFP/Getty Images