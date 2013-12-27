Story highlights Stefan Edberg joins Roger Federer's coaching team Will start work at 2014 Australian Open Follows trend of star players recruiting former legends Novak Djokovic to face David Ferrer in Abu Dhabi final

Roger Federer has become the latest tennis star to turn to a former legend for help with the 17-time grand slam champion adding his “childhood hero” Stefan Edberg to his coaching team for the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old Swiss announced the move on Facebook, revealing that Swede Edberg will join the team for the first grand slam of 2014 in Australia next month.

“I am happy to announce that beginning in Melbourne, Stefan Edberg will join Severin Luthi on my coaching team,” Federer posted.

“Severin, who has been part of my team for the last seven years, will do most of the weeks and Stefan has agreed to work with us for at least 10 weeks. “Stefan was my childhood hero, and I am really looking forward to spending time and learning from him.”

Federer endured a difficult 2013 and dispensed with the services of American coach Paul Annacone in October.

But Swiss Davis Cup captain Luthi has remained in the fold and told Federer’s official website that he was looking forward to working alongside Edberg.

“Like Roger, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Stefan and I am sure he will bring a lot to our team as Roger continues to chase titles in 2014,” he said.

Edberg spent a couple of days with Federer in Dubai earlier this month and his hiring follows a recent trend, started when reigning Wimbledon champion Andy Murray took on Ivan Lendl before the start of the 2012 season.

Six-time grand slam champion Edberg will be hoping that his involvement with Federer will prove as successful.

“I’m really excited to be part of Roger’s team and I hope together we can bring out his best tennis,” he told Federer’s official website.

Others leading stars have also followed suit although Maria Sharapova’s association with Jimmy Connors lasted just one match.

Earlier this month, ATP World Tour Finals champion Novak Djokovic hired German great Boris Becker to his coaching team.

Former French Open Michael Chang is helping Kei Nishikori of Japan while another clay court ace, Sergi Bruguera, is in Richard Gasquet’s team.

Becker has been watching Djokovic in action this week at the big exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi and the Serbian reached the final Friday with a 7-6 6-3 win over Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

He will play David Ferrer, who upset fellow Spaniard and world number one Rafael Nadal with a 6-4 6-4 win on a fast indoor surface.

Djokovic, who ended 2013 with 24 straight wins, revealed he will not play any further warm up events ahead of his defense of the Australian crown.

But he believes Becker’s experience will take him to even greater heights next year.

“He had a great serve and he can help me in different parts of my game on court as well, including the mental aspect,” Djokovic told gathered reporters.

Meanwhile Murray, returning after injury wrecked the back end of his 2013 campaign, finished fifth in the six-man field when he beat Stanislas Wawrinka 6-3 6-4.