MyMusic.com.ng is a new digital music store aiming to take advantage of Nigeria's rapid mobile phone growth.
CNN
Music startup eyes mobile phone users —
The startup's three founders launched recently a test version of the service in the Web Summit tech conference in Dublin, Ireland.
MyMusic.com.ng
Music startup eyes mobile phone users —
The Lagos-based team is planning a full-scale release of the platform in February 2014.
CNN
Music startup eyes mobile phone users —
MyMusic aims to bring together the music of both new and old Nigerian artists, which is often hard to find. If successful, the team behind the startup hopes to replicate the model in several other African countries.