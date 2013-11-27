Volocopter: 18-propeller electric helicopter takes flight
Lift off! —
German engineers celebrate as the Volocopter, one of the world's first electric helicopters, takes off on its maiden flight.
Courtesy e-volo
Clever coptor —
Featuring 18 rotors on a 10-meter-wide carbon frame, the eco-freindly flying machine has been €4 million ($5.4 million) and two years in the making.
Courtesy e-volo
Electric evolution —
The brainchild of German company e-volo, the sleek Volocopter is a long way from e-volo's prototype -- the Multicopter -- pictured here in 2011.
Courtesy e-volvo
Deutsch determination —
"Sometimes we were astonished ourselves at how fast we've been able to develop this. Everyone in this business usually develops things over 10 or 20 years -- we've done this in one-and-a-half years," said Wolf.
Courtesy e-volo
Green thinking —
The futuristic two-person helicopter is powered by a 100 kilogram battery.
Courtesy e-volo
Easy does it —
"If you let the joystick go, the Volocopter will just hover in the current position, so there's nothing the pilot has to do," said e-volo co-chief executive Stephan Wolf. "But if you do that in another helicopter it will crash immediately."