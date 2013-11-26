Much anticipated comet may be in trouble

Amanda Barnett, CNN
Updated 2:24 AM EST, Wed November 27, 2013
Comet ISON appears as a white smear heading up and away from the sun on Thursday, November 28. Scientists initially thought the comet had been disintegrated by the sun, but images suggest a small nucleus may still be intact.
Comet ISON appears as a white smear heading up and away from the sun on Thursday, November 28. Scientists initially thought the comet had been disintegrated by the sun, but images suggest a small nucleus may still be intact.
SOHO/GSFC/ESA/NASA
Comet ISON is seen, top left, after its close encounter with the sun on November 28. In this picture, called a coronagraph, the bright light of the sun is blocked so the structures around it are visible.
Comet ISON is seen, top left, after its close encounter with the sun on November 28. In this picture, called a coronagraph, the bright light of the sun is blocked so the structures around it are visible.
SOHO/ESA/NASA
Comet ISON moves close to the sun at 10:51 a.m. ET on November 28.
Comet ISON moves close to the sun at 10:51 a.m. ET on November 28.
ESA/NASA/SOHO/SDO
Comet ISON's position is seen near the sun at 9:30 a.m. ET on November 28. This composite image comes from NASA and the European Space Agency.
Comet ISON's position is seen near the sun at 9:30 a.m. ET on November 28. This composite image comes from NASA and the European Space Agency.
ESA/NASA/SOHO/SDO
Comet ISON is seen early on Wednesday, November 27.
Comet ISON is seen early on Wednesday, November 27.
ESA/NASA/SOHO
Comet ISON shines brightly on the morning of November 19. The comet was discovered by Russian astronomers Vitali Nevski and Artyom Novichonok in September 2012. It was named after their night-sky survey program, the International Scientific Optical Network.
Comet ISON shines brightly on the morning of November 19. The comet was discovered by Russian astronomers Vitali Nevski and Artyom Novichonok in September 2012. It was named after their night-sky survey program, the International Scientific Optical Network.
Cameron McCarty/MEO/MSFC/NASA
Comet ISON, right of center in the frame and distinguishable by it's tail, is seen in this photo taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station on Saturday, November 23.
Comet ISON, right of center in the frame and distinguishable by it's tail, is seen in this photo taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station on Saturday, November 23.
NASA
Comet ISON, with Comet Encke ahead, is pictured along with Mercury and Earth in this image taken by NASA's solar-observing STEREO spacecraft on Friday, November 22.
Comet ISON, with Comet Encke ahead, is pictured along with Mercury and Earth in this image taken by NASA's solar-observing STEREO spacecraft on Friday, November 22.
Karl Battams/NRL/NASA STEREO/CIOC
Comet ISON is seen through blue and red filters on November 2.
Comet ISON is seen through blue and red filters on November 2.
Hubble Heritage Team/ESA/NASA
A series of photos shows how Comet ISON changed its appearance as it approached the sun.
A series of photos shows how Comet ISON changed its appearance as it approached the sun.
courtesy Efrain Morales Rivera
Comet ISON, which was brightening as it approached the sun, is shown here on October 25.
Comet ISON, which was brightening as it approached the sun, is shown here on October 25.
Marshall Space Flight Center/NASA
Despite the very bright full moon on October 20, Comet ISON was showing a long tail.
Despite the very bright full moon on October 20, Comet ISON was showing a long tail.
courtesy Gianluca Masi
Color filters help create this vivid image of Comet ISON, captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope on April 30.
Color filters help create this vivid image of Comet ISON, captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope on April 30.
NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team
The Hubble Space Telescope took this picture of Comet ISON on April 10, when the comet was slightly closer than Jupiter's orbit, or about 386 million miles from the sun.
The Hubble Space Telescope took this picture of Comet ISON on April 10, when the comet was slightly closer than Jupiter's orbit, or about 386 million miles from the sun.
NASA/ESA
Comet ISON

Story highlights

Comet ISON may or may not be breaking up

Comet could put on spectacular show if it survives

ISON is currently flying toward the sun

CNN  — 

ISON, the most closely watched comet in recent years, may be falling apart as it nears its close encounter with the sun.

Comets are giant snowballs of frozen gases, rock and dust that can be several miles in diameter. When they get near the sun, they warm up and spew out some of the gas and dirt, creating a tail that can stretch for thousands of miles. Most comets are in the outer part of our solar system. When they get close enough for us to see them, scientists study them for clues about how our solar system formed.

When ISON was first discovered, hopes were high that it might become visible to the naked eye, meaning everyone might be able see it, not just those with good telescopes who took the trouble to find it. There was talk it might even rival some of the Great Comets like Halley’s or Hale-Bopp and spread a huge tail across the sky.

vo nasa comet ison solar journey_00002805.jpg
vo nasa comet ison solar journey_00002805.jpg
video

Comet's collision course with the sun

But some observers on Tuesday reported online that the comet is not nearly as bright as it has been in recent days and that it may be pouring out dust.

This could mean the comet’s core, or nucleus, has “completely disrupted, releasing an enormous volume of dust,” NASA’s Comet ISON Observing Campaign says in its November 25 online update.

But other observers say images taken by NASA’s STEREO spacecraft are “encouraging evidence that the comet still exists,” Padma Yanamandra-Fisher with the ISON campaign told reporters on the campaign’s Facebook page. She added that it’s too early to tell what kind of shape the comet is in, though.

“I believe the next couple of days will be crucial to determine the post-perihelion appearance of the comet,” Yanamandra-Fisher said. Perihelion is the point in an object’s path that is closest to the sun.

5 things to know about Comet ISON

Whatever its final fate, she said, ISON has “provided a wonderful window into the world of comets. The full understanding of this comet and its place in the taxonomy of comets will only come in hindsight.”

ISON was discovered in September of 2012 by astronomers Vitali Nevski and Artyom Novichonok using a telescope near Kislovodsk, Russia, that is part of the International Scientific Optical Network (ISON). ISON – officially named C/2012 S – was 585 million miles away at the time. Its amazing journey through the solar system has been chronicled by amateur astronomers and by space telescopes. NASA has even created a toolkit for ISON fans.

Confusion about its fate isn’t new for ISON watchers.

“From the moment of discovery, ISON has been a confusing, frustrating, dynamic and unpredictable object. In other words, it has been a very typical comet!” said Karl Battams, an astrophysicist with the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington.

The glare of the sun has blocked most ground-based observations, but NASA has a fleet of spacecraft watching as ISON plunges toward the sun. If it hasn’t already broken up, it will skim about 730,000 miles above its surface on Thanksgiving Day and could put on a sky show in early December when it moves out of the glare of the sun.

The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on December 26, and, no, it won’t hit us. But for now, we wait to learn ISON’s fate.

“I am excited at marking the progress of this comet that has captivated the world from its discovery and the possibility of it being a Great Comet,” Yanamandra-Fisher told CNN.com. “I am glad that I was able to be part of its journey.”

