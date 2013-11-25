App offers traffic navigation from celebrity voices

Traffic-navigation app Waze has partnered with Arnold Schwarzenegger to use his "Terminator" robot voice for driving directions. Which other celebrities would make interesting driving companions? Here are some suggestions.
Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Paramount
Comedian-actor Kevin Hart also lent his frenetic vocal stylings to Waze.
Getty Images
"Do you feel lucky, punk? Then make my day and turn off at the next exit." Clint Eastwood might not be the most soothing directional guide, but we'd be afraid to disobey him.
AFP/Getty Images
Who wouldn't want Morgan Freeman, everyone's go-to narrator and the Voice of God Himself, talking to you while you drive?
Getty Images
There's no need for a GPS with multiple voices when you have Meryl Streep. British, Australian, Polish, Oklahoman, you name it -- you want an accent, she'll do it.
Getty Images
We'd all feel more confident in where we were going if George Clooney was our wingman. Just look at what he did for Sandra Bullock in "Gravity."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
"With no direction home ... like a rolling stone." OK, so you wouldn't understand a word he said and would probably get horribly lost. But Bob Dylan would be interesting.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1/File
In the movie "Her," Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with a computer program voiced by Scarlett Johannson. Just imagine what she could do for your driving.
Getty Images
"I said, take a %#@%* left!" Yessir, Samuel L. Jackson.
Getty Images
Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri on the iPhone, would be a natural. And if you griped at her, she'd say, "This is about you, not me."
Courtesy Cameron Bennett
Directions from Homer Simpson would be hilarious, if you don't mind stopping every few minutes for ice cream, pizza, doughnuts, burgers, wings, doughnuts ...
Courtesy Fox
Story highlights

Waze, the navigation app, inks deal with Universal Pictures to add celebrity voices

Comedian Kevin Hart will be the first to voice turn-by-turn directions in the app

Waze hasn't announced which other famous voices will be available

If you’ve ever wished your GPS had a sense of humor, Waze has a solution.

The crowd-sourced traffic and navigation app announced a new partnership with Universal Pictures to introduce a celebrity voice navigation feature. Comedian Kevin Hart will be the first to voice turn-by-turn directions in the app.

Waze, which offers voice-guided GPS navigation gleaned from users who share real-time traffic information, now gives users the option to replace the generic voice with a celebrity’s.

Hart’s voice is currently available in the app, but the company hasn’t announced which other famous co-pilots will be available to users in the future.

“His signature voice and humor made him the perfect celebrity voice guide for Waze,” Doug Neil, executive vice president of digital marketing at Universal Pictures, said in a statement.

Waze promoted the new feature with a YouTube video featuring Hart, where he spoofs traditional GPS navigation systems.

“I need you to take the third exit. Wait, wait, wait. Wait. Okay, yeah. The third exit,” he says when commanding a user to use a roundabout.

Waze is free, and available on both iOS and Android.

