New photos celebrate ‘Earth from Space’

Brandon Griggs, CNN
Updated 9:23 AM EST, Tue November 26, 2013
A new book of photographs, "Earth From Space," contains more than 150 high-resolution images shot from orbiting satellites. Seen from the perspective of hundreds of miles, many of Earth's features resemble abstract art. This image is of the Mauna Loa volcano on the big island of Hawaii.
'Earth From Space' —
A new book of photographs, "Earth From Space," contains more than 150 high-resolution images shot from orbiting satellites. Seen from the perspective of hundreds of miles, many of Earth's features resemble abstract art. This image is of the Mauna Loa volcano on the big island of Hawaii.
CNES 1990/DISTRIBUTION ASTRIUM SERVICES/SPOT IMAGe
This is the Australian Aurora, a natural light display of the Southern Hemisphere, as seen from the International Space Station.
'Earth From Space' —
This is the Australian Aurora, a natural light display of the Southern Hemisphere, as seen from the International Space Station.
NASA
Mont Saint Michel Bay, France.
'Earth From Space' —
Mont Saint Michel Bay, France.
CNES 2012/DISTRIBUTION ASTRIUM SERVICES/SPOT IMAGE
Yilong County, Sichuan province, China.
'Earth From Space' —
Yilong County, Sichuan province, China.
CNES 2002/DISTRIBUTION ASTRIUM SERVICES/SPOT IMAGE
Beni River, Bolivia.
'Earth From Space' —
Beni River, Bolivia.
CNES 2007/DISTRIBUTION ASTRIUM SERVICES/SPOT IMAGE
Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, 2010.
'Earth From Space' —
Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, 2010.
CNES 2010/DISTRIBUTION ASTRIUM SERVICES/SPOT IMAGE
Shanghai, China, and its suburbs.
'Earth From Space' —
Shanghai, China, and its suburbs.
NASA
Bay of Hong Kong, China.
'Earth From Space' —
Bay of Hong Kong, China.
CNES 2002/DISTRIBUTION ASTRIUM SERVICES/SPOT IMAGE
Tucson, Arizona.
'Earth From Space' —
Tucson, Arizona.
All rights reserved
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
'Earth From Space' —
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
CNES 2004--2010/DISTRIBUTION ASTRIUM SERVICES/SPOT IMAGE
Geba River, Guinea-Bissau.
'Earth From Space' —
Geba River, Guinea-Bissau.
CNES 2002/DISTRIBUTION ASTRIUM SERVICES/SPOT IMAGE
River deltas in Siberia, Russia.
'Earth From Space' —
River deltas in Siberia, Russia.
NASA/GSFC/USGS EROS DATA CENTER
'Earth From Space'

Story highlights

"Earth from Space" is a book of photos that emphasizes the beauty of our planet

The book contains more than 150 high-resolution images, shot from orbiting satellites

The satellite photos incorporate infrared light and show unexpected colors

CNN  — 

If you’ve ever gazed down from an airplane on a clear day, you’ve probably admired the quilted fields or jagged ribbons of coastline below.

Now imagine seeing those views from several hundred miles higher, a perspective that morphs recognizable landscapes into something that looks more like abstract art.

That’s the aesthetic behind “Earth from Space,” a new book of photographs that emphasizes the beauty and delicacy of our planet. The coffee table-sized volume contains more than 150 high-resolution images, shot from satellites, that chronicle everything from the patchwork plains of Kansas to the shrinking snows of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa to the twinkling sprawl of Shanghai, China, at night.

“Whether seen from the sky or from space, no matter the difference in scale, our planet arouses the same sense of wonder by offering us unexpected geometric forms, magnificent structures and stunning colors – even if the colors in satellite images are often artificial,” writes author-photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand in the book’s preface.

Unlike true-color images that use visible light, some satellite photos incorporate infrared light and show unexpected colors, enhancing selected features on Earth, such as fires.

Published by Abrams Books, “Earth from Space” is a project of Arthus-Bertrand’s GoodPlanet Foundation, which works to raise awareness of conservation and environmental issues. Its photos were collected by Astrium, a French company specializing in satellite services and other space technology.

Newly sophisticated lenses and sensors have allowed photographers to capture the Earth from space in remarkable detail – down to the rows of shanties in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, that were destroyed in the 2010 earthquake.

Images from space also help make scientists aware of gradual environmental shifts wrought by climate change or humans, such as deforestation or disappearing polar ice caps.

Google Earth has given us all access to spacecraft’s-eye views of our planet. But the book’s large-scale photos, with their colorful swirls and mysterious patterns, function as artworks as well as documents.

Arthus-Bertrand hopes the images in “Earth From Space” serve another purpose as well: to inspire readers to learn more about Earth’s delicate ecosystems and how to protect them.

“What satellites cannot give us is the meaning of what they observe,” he writes. “Only our species can interpret their images and discern within them the fascinating beauty of our world, as well as its incredible fragility.”

Related

More from CNN Business

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Meta shares surge nearly 20% as Zuckerberg pledges to make 2023 a 'year of efficiency'
Feb 01, 2023
Adobe Stock
After the Fed's latest move, how come you're still not getting a higher rate on your bank savings?
Feb 01, 2023

CNN Business Videos

Video
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
'Dr. Phil' show is coming to an end. Here are some of his most memorable interviews
Feb 02, 2023
Video
Downy
Watch the 2023 Super Bowl ads
Feb 01, 2023
Video
Matthias Balk/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
Video: Meteor showers bring 'astronomy to us'
Feb 01, 2023
Video
Sveriges Riksbank International Symposium
Powell explains why the Fed will not 'promote a greener economy'
Feb 01, 2023