On the 50th anniversary of John F. Kennedy's death, children gather around a multimedia display Friday, November 22, in the grand foyer of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
JFK remembered —
A flag flies at half-staff above the White House on November 22. President Barack Obama said the anniversary is a day to honor Kennedy's memory and "celebrate his enduring imprint on American history."
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
JFK remembered —
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings speaks November 22 at Dealey Plaza, a few feet away from where Kennedy was fatally shot 50 years ago.
LARRY W. SMITH/EPA /LANDOV
JFK remembered —
People gather at Dealey Plaza on November 22. "A new era dawned and another waned a half century ago when hope and hatred collided right here in Dallas," Rawlings said in his remarks.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
JFK remembered —
People near Dealey Plaza watch a historical broadcast about Kennedy's life.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
JFK remembered —
A crowd gathers before the Dealey Plaza ceremony.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
JFK remembered —
Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of President Kennedy, pauses for a moment of silence during a short ceremony November 22 at the JFK memorial in Runnymede, England.
Alastair Grant/AP
JFK remembered —
Jean Kennedy Smith, one of JFK's sisters, lays a wreath at his grave site November 22 at Arlington National Cemetery.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
JFK remembered —
Army cadets attend a wreath-laying ceremony for Kennedy at the JFK Memorial Park and Arboretum in New Ross, Ireland, on November 22.
Niall Carson/PA Wire/AP
JFK remembered —
Attorney General Eric Holder pays his respects at Kennedy's grave on November 22. Holder has been visiting the grave since his youth, and he used to come with his mother before she passed away.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
JFK remembered —
First lady Michelle Obama, President Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pause during a wreath-laying ceremony Wednesday, November 20, at Arlington National Cemetery.