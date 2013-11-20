SkyCall: The drone that’s your personal tour guide
5:53 AM EST, Wed November 20, 2013
Lost? SkyCall to the rescue —
Meet SkyCall, a flying robot that guides you to your destination. Find out how it works...
Courtesy MIT Senseable City Lab
Step 1: Call —
After downloading the SkyCall app to your smartphone, contact the drone, which has been designed by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Step 2: GPS navigation —
The flying robot uses your phone's GPS location to find you. It also features it's own in-built GPS to find destinations.
Step 3: Walk and talk —
Type in your room number, and SkyCall will guide you there, pointing out landmarks along the way via a small speaker. Featuring four propellers, the quadrocopter flies at 6 kilometers per hour and will wait for you, should you fall behind.
Step 4: Futuristic footage —
Featuring a small in-built camera, it is hoped that one day SkyCall could be used for everything from a tourist guide to a search-and-rescue robot. The footage could be relayed to rescue teams, or link up to your phone to provide a bird's eye view of the journey.
Step 5: Safe and sound —
SkyCall delivers you straight to the door. The high-tech robot is the brainchild of researchers at MIT's Senseable City Lab, who are developing ways drones could be used in everyday life.