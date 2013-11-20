Meet SkyCall, a flying robot that guides you to your destination. Find out how it works...
Meet SkyCall, a flying robot that guides you to your destination. Find out how it works...
After downloading the SkyCall app to your smartphone, contact the drone, which has been designed by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The flying robot uses your phone's GPS location to find you. It also features it's own in-built GPS to find destinations.
Type in your room number, and SkyCall will guide you there, pointing out landmarks along the way via a small speaker. Featuring four propellers, the quadrocopter flies at 6 kilometers per hour and will wait for you, should you fall behind.
Featuring a small in-built camera, it is hoped that one day SkyCall could be used for everything from a tourist guide to a search-and-rescue robot. The footage could be relayed to rescue teams, or link up to your phone to provide a bird's eye view of the journey.
SkyCall delivers you straight to the door. The high-tech robot is the brainchild of researchers at MIT's Senseable City Lab, who are developing ways drones could be used in everyday life.
