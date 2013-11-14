Breaking News

Grammy Awards Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 8:24 PM ET, Sun February 11, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy Award for album of the year, which he won for &quot;24K Magic&quot; on Sunday, January 28. Mars also won the Grammys for song of the year (&quot;That&#39;s What I Like&quot;) and record of the year (&quot;24K Magic&quot;).
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy Award for album of the year, which he won for "24K Magic" on Sunday, January 28. Mars also won the Grammys for song of the year ("That's What I Like") and record of the year ("24K Magic").
Hide Caption
1 of 17
From left, Khalid, Logic and Alessia Cara perform &quot;1-800-273-8255.&quot; The song title is the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
From left, Khalid, Logic and Alessia Cara perform "1-800-273-8255." The song title is the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Hide Caption
2 of 17
Actor Ben Platt, star of the Broadway musical &quot;Dear Evan Hansen, sings &quot;Somewhere.&quot;
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Actor Ben Platt, star of the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen, sings "Somewhere."
Hide Caption
3 of 17
Elton John and Miley Cyrus team up for John&#39;s &quot;Tiny Dancer.&quot;
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Elton John and Miley Cyrus team up for John's "Tiny Dancer."
Hide Caption
4 of 17
U2 performs &quot;Get Out of Your Own Way&quot; on a barge near the Statue of Liberty.
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
U2 performs "Get Out of Your Own Way" on a barge near the Statue of Liberty.
Hide Caption
5 of 17
Kesha performs &quot;Praying&quot; as she is backed up by singers including Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels.
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Kesha performs "Praying" as she is backed up by singers including Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
The Brothers Osborne, left, join Maren Morris and Eric Church for a cover of the Eric Clapton classic &quot;Tears in Heaven.&quot; The song -- and the stage -- paid tribute to those killed in the Las Vegas shooting last year.
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
The Brothers Osborne, left, join Maren Morris and Eric Church for a cover of the Eric Clapton classic "Tears in Heaven." The song -- and the stage -- paid tribute to those killed in the Las Vegas shooting last year.
Hide Caption
7 of 17
Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform &quot;Finesse.&quot;
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform "Finesse."
Hide Caption
8 of 17
Childish Gambino sings &quot;Terrified.&quot;
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Childish Gambino sings "Terrified."
Hide Caption
9 of 17
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are joined by dancers for their hit song &quot;Despacito.&quot;
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are joined by dancers for their hit song "Despacito."
Hide Caption
10 of 17
Alessia Cara accepts the Grammy for best new artist.
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Alessia Cara accepts the Grammy for best new artist.
Hide Caption
11 of 17
From left, Joe Saylor, Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. The show was held in New York City&#39;s Madison Square Garden. It was the first time in 15 years that the Grammys were held in New York.
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
From left, Joe Saylor, Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. The show was held in New York City's Madison Square Garden. It was the first time in 15 years that the Grammys were held in New York.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
Jay-Z, Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy attend the show.
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Jay-Z, Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy attend the show.
Hide Caption
13 of 17
Kendrick Lamar is joined by Rihanna as he accepts the first Grammy of the television broadcast. The two teamed up for &quot;Loyalty,&quot; which won the award for best rap/sung performance.
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Kendrick Lamar is joined by Rihanna as he accepts the first Grammy of the television broadcast. The two teamed up for "Loyalty," which won the award for best rap/sung performance.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
Lady Gaga performs during the show&#39;s first hour.
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Lady Gaga performs during the show's first hour.
Hide Caption
15 of 17
James Corden was the host for the second straight year.
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
James Corden was the host for the second straight year.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
Kendrick Lamar performs at the start of the broadcast. He was nominated for seven Grammys and won five.
Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights
Kendrick Lamar performs at the start of the broadcast. He was nominated for seven Grammys and won five.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
17 Grammy show 201816 Grammy show 201819 Grammy show 201814 Grammy show 201818 Grammy show 201812 Grammy show 201811 Grammy show 201809 Grammy show 201810 Grammy show 201808 Grammy show 201806 Grammy show 201803 Grammy show 201815 Grammy show 201802 Grammy show 201804 Grammy show 201805 Grammy show 201801 Grammy show 2018

(CNN)Here is some background information about the Grammy Awards.

January 28, 2018 - The 60th Annual Grammy Awards take place at Madison Square Garden in New York. This is the first time New York has hosted the Grammy Awards in 15 years.
February 12, 2017 - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards take place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.
2018 Grammy Awards - Winners (Selected):
Album of the Year:
"24K Magic" (Bruno Mars)
    Song of the Year:
    "That's What I Like" (Bruno Mars)
    Read More
    Record of the Year:
    "24K Magic" (Bruno Mars)
    Best New Artist:
    Alessia Cara
    Complete List of Winners
    Timeline: (from NARAS and other sources):
    1957 -     The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also known as NARAS or the Recording Academy, is founded in Los Angeles.
    May 4, 1958 - The Recording Academy hosts its first awards.
    1959 - The name of the award, "Grammy," is chosen in a contest.
    1959-1962 - The first trophy is a gramophone with a walnut base designed by Bob Graves.
    May 4, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for 1958 releases.
    November 29, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for partial 1959 releases and taped performances are aired on NBC.
    October 14, 1962 - Inauguration of what is to become the Lifetime Achievement Award: the Golden Achievement Award.
    1963-1972 - The Golden Achievement Award becomes the Bing Crosby Award.
    1967 - The Trustees Award is established.
    March 16, 1971 - Andy Williams hosts the first live Grammy Awards telecast at the Hollywood Palladium.
    February 1973 - The Hall of Fame Award is established.
    1974 - Debut of the Latin category.
    1980 - Rock is recognized as a genre by the Recording Academy. The year's telecast also includes the only appearance of the Disco category.
    1982 - The Bing Crosby Award becomes the Lifetime Achievement Award.
    1982 - The first Grammy for a music video is presented.
    February 20, 1983 - The first President's Merit Award is presented.
    1984 - The Reggae category debuts.
    1987 - The New Age category debuts.
    1989 - The Grammy Foundation is established.
    1989 - Rap is recognized as a genre by the Recording Academy.
    1990 - The Alternative category debuts.
    September 1993 - The Recording Academy opens its new national headquarters in Santa Monica, California.
    1994 - The Technical Award is established.
    1997 - The Latin Recording Academy is established.
    1998 - The Dance category debuts.
    September 13, 2000 - The first Latin Grammy Awards are presented.
    December 2008 - The Grammy Museum debuts in Los Angeles, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Grammy Awards.
    Lady Gaga arrives for the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28. Many attendees wore white roses to support Time&#39;s Up, a campaign against sexual misconduct and gender inequality.
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Lady Gaga arrives for the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28. Many attendees wore white roses to support Time's Up, a campaign against sexual misconduct and gender inequality.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 25
    SZA
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    SZA
    Hide Caption
    2 of 25
    Childish Gambino
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Childish Gambino
    Hide Caption
    3 of 25
    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
    Hide Caption
    4 of 25
    Lana Del Rey
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Lana Del Rey
    Hide Caption
    5 of 25
    Janelle Monae
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Janelle Monae
    Hide Caption
    6 of 25
    Gary Clark Jr.
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Gary Clark Jr.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 25
    Cardi B
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Cardi B
    Hide Caption
    8 of 25
    Trevor Noah
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Trevor Noah
    Hide Caption
    9 of 25
    Rita Ora
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Rita Ora
    Hide Caption
    10 of 25
    Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
    Hide Caption
    11 of 25
    Sarah Silverman
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Sarah Silverman
    Hide Caption
    12 of 25
    Alessia Cara
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Alessia Cara
    Hide Caption
    13 of 25
    Host James Corden
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Host James Corden
    Hide Caption
    14 of 25
    Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett
    Hide Caption
    15 of 25
    Nick Jonas
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Nick Jonas
    Hide Caption
    16 of 25
    Hailee Steinfeld
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Hailee Steinfeld
    Hide Caption
    17 of 25
    Katie Holmes
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Katie Holmes
    Hide Caption
    18 of 25
    Joy Villa
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Joy Villa
    Hide Caption
    19 of 25
    Camila Cabello
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Camila Cabello
    Hide Caption
    20 of 25
    Miley Cyrus
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Miley Cyrus
    Hide Caption
    21 of 25
    Zayn Malik
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Zayn Malik
    Hide Caption
    22 of 25
    Anna Kendrick
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Anna Kendrick
    Hide Caption
    23 of 25
    Common
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Common
    Hide Caption
    24 of 25
    Ashanti
    Photos: Grammys 2018: The red carpet
    Ashanti
    Hide Caption
    25 of 25
    01 Grammys red carpet 201810 Grammys red carpet 201813 Grammys red carpet 201814 Grammys red carpet 201802 Grammys red carpet 201811 Grammys red carpet 201803 Grammys red carpet 201809 Grammys red carpet 201824 Grammys red carpet 201825 Grammys red carpet 201823 Grammys red carpet 201805 Grammys red carpet 201822 Grammys red carpet 201806 Grammys red carpet 201807 Grammys red carpet 201808 Grammys red carpet 201815 Grammys red carpet 201816 Grammys red carpet 201826 Grammys red carpet 201817 Grammys red carpet 201818 Grammys red carpet 201821 Grammys red carpet 201812 Grammys red carpet 201820 Grammys red carpet 201819 Grammys red carpet 2018