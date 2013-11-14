Grammy Awards Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is some background information about the Grammy Awards.
January 28, 2018 - The 60th Annual Grammy Awards take place at Madison Square Garden in New York. This is the first time New York has hosted the Grammy Awards in 15 years.
February 12, 2017 - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards take place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.
2018 Grammy Awards - Winners (Selected):
Album of the Year:
"24K Magic" (Bruno Mars)
Song of the Year:
"That's What I Like" (Bruno Mars)
Record of the Year:
"24K Magic" (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Timeline: (from NARAS and other sources):
1957 - The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also known as NARAS or the Recording Academy, is founded in Los Angeles.
May 4, 1958 - The Recording Academy hosts its first awards.
1959 - The name of the award, "Grammy," is chosen in a contest.
1959-1962 - The first trophy is a gramophone with a walnut base designed by Bob Graves.
May 4, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for 1958 releases.
November 29, 1959 - The Grammy Awards are held for partial 1959 releases and taped performances are aired on NBC.
October 14, 1962 - Inauguration of what is to become the Lifetime Achievement Award: the Golden Achievement Award.
1963-1972 - The Golden Achievement Award becomes the Bing Crosby Award.
1967 - The Trustees Award is established.
March 16, 1971 - Andy Williams hosts the first live Grammy Awards telecast at the Hollywood Palladium.
February 1973 - The Hall of Fame Award is established.
1974 - Debut of the Latin category.
1980 - Rock is recognized as a genre by the Recording Academy. The year's telecast also includes the only appearance of the Disco category.
1982 - The Bing Crosby Award becomes the Lifetime Achievement Award.
1982 - The first Grammy for a music video is presented.
February 20, 1983 - The first President's Merit Award is presented.
1984 - The Reggae category debuts.
1987 - The New Age category debuts.
1990 - The Alternative category debuts.
September 1993 - The Recording Academy opens its new national headquarters in Santa Monica, California.
1994 - The Technical Award is established.
1997 - The Latin Recording Academy is established.
1998 - The Dance category debuts.
September 13, 2000 - The first Latin Grammy Awards are presented.
December 2008 - The Grammy Museum debuts in Los Angeles, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Grammy Awards.