Grammy Awards Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the Grammy Awards.

January 28, 2018 - The 60th Annual Grammy Awards take place at Madison Square Garden in New York. This is the first time New York has hosted the Grammy Awards in 15 years.

February 12, 2017 - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards take place in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

2018 Grammy Awards - Winners (Selected):

Album of the Year:

"24K Magic" (Bruno Mars)

Song of the Year:

"That's What I Like" (Bruno Mars)

Read More