Papal Timeline Fast Facts

Pope Francis in the United States
Pope Francis waves from the top of the steps as he prepares to depart Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday, September 27, on his way back to Rome. The Pope has been on a six-day visit to the United States, with stops in Washington, New York and Philadelphia.
Pope Francis in the United States
Pope Francis greets families at the conclusion of Mass at the World Meeting of Families at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on September 27.
Pope Francis in the United States
A huge crowd gathers to celebrate Mass with Pope Francis on September 27 in Philadelphia.
Pope Francis in the United States
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the World Meeting of Families at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on September 27.
Pope Francis in the United States
Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the popemobile during a parade along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before Mass on September 27 in Philadelphia.
Pope Francis in the United States
Pope Francis waves to the audience as he leaves Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, after addressing bishops on September 27.
Pope Francis in the United States
Aretha Franklin performs as Pope Francis looks on during the Festival of Families on September 26 in Philadelphia.
Pope Francis in the United States
Pope Francis takes the stage at the Festival of Families on September 26 in Philadelphia.
Pope Francis in the United States
Pope Francis speaks in front of Independence Hall, from the lectern used by President Abraham Lincoln during the Gettysburg Address, on Saturday, September 26, in Philadelphia.
Pope Francis in the United States
Pope Francis rides in the Popemobile along Independence Mall before delivering a speech outside Independence Hall on September 26.