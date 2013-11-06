July 7 2005 London Bombings Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the terrorist bombings that occurred on July 7, 2005 in London, killing 52 people and injuring more than 700.

- A train just outside the Liverpool Street station, killing seven people.

- A train just outside the Edgware Road station, killing six people.

- A train traveling between King's Cross and Russell Square stations, killing 26 people.

9:47 a.m. - A fourth suicide bomb explodes on a double-decker bus at Tavistock Place, killing 13 people.

12:00 p.m. - British Prime Minister Tony Blair declares in a public statement the "barbaric" London blasts were likely terrorist attacks.

July 13, 2005 - Three of the four suicide bombers are identified as Shehzad Tanweer (Aldgate), Hasib Hussain (Tavistock Square), and Mohammed Sadique Khan (Edgware Road).

July 14, 2005 - The fourth bomber is identified as Germaine Morris Lindsay, responsible for the King's Cross/Russell Square attack.

July 21, 2005 - Attackers attempt to detonate explosive devices at four locations in London but the bombs don't ignite.

May 11, 2006 - The British government releases two reports about the attacks.