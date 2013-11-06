Breaking News

July 7 2005 London Bombings Fast Facts

Updated 9:50 AM ET, Thu June 21, 2018

(CNN)Here's a look at the terrorist bombings that occurred on July 7, 2005 in London, killing 52 people and injuring more than 700.

Timeline: (all times listed are British Summer Time)
July 7, 2005
8:50 a.m. - Three suicide bombings occur on the London Underground. The locations targeted are:
- A train just outside the Liverpool Street station, killing seven people.
- A train just outside the Edgware Road station, killing six people.
    - A train traveling between King's Cross and Russell Square stations, killing 26 people.
    9:47 a.m. - A fourth suicide bomb explodes on a double-decker bus at Tavistock Place, killing 13 people.
    12:00 p.m. - British Prime Minister Tony Blair declares in a public statement the "barbaric" London blasts were likely terrorist attacks.
    July 12, 2005 - More than a dozen unexploded bombs are found in a car at Luton station in north London, sources tell CNN.
    July 13, 2005 - Three of the four suicide bombers are identified as Shehzad Tanweer (Aldgate), Hasib Hussain (Tavistock Square), and Mohammed Sadique Khan (Edgware Road).
    July 14, 2005 - The fourth bomber is identified as Germaine Morris Lindsay, responsible for the King's Cross/Russell Square attack.
    July 21, 2005 - Attackers attempt to detonate explosive devices at four locations in London but the bombs don't ignite.
    May 11, 2006 - The British government releases two reports about the attacks.
    May 6, 2011 - A British coroner report is released clearing the emergency services of failing to respond quickly enough to the bombings.
    April 30, 2012 - Internal al-Qaeda documents surface providing details about the planning of the attack by a British citizen, Rashid Rauf, who was killed in a drone strike in Pakistan in 2008.