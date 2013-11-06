July 7 2005 London Bombings Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the terrorist bombings that occurred on July 7, 2005 in London, killing 52 people and injuring more than 700.
Timeline: (all times listed are British Summer Time)
July 7, 2005
8:50 a.m. - Three suicide bombings occur on the London Underground. The locations targeted are:
- A train just outside the Liverpool Street station, killing seven people.
- A train just outside the Edgware Road station, killing six people.
- A train traveling between King's Cross and Russell Square stations, killing 26 people.
9:47 a.m. - A fourth suicide bomb explodes on a double-decker bus at Tavistock Place, killing 13 people.
12:00 p.m. - British Prime Minister Tony Blair declares in a public statement the "barbaric" London blasts were likely terrorist attacks.
July 12, 2005 - More than a dozen unexploded bombs are found in a car at Luton station in north London, sources tell CNN.
July 13, 2005 - Three of the four suicide bombers are identified as Shehzad Tanweer (Aldgate), Hasib Hussain (Tavistock Square), and Mohammed Sadique Khan (Edgware Road).
July 14, 2005 - The fourth bomber is identified as Germaine Morris Lindsay, responsible for the King's Cross/Russell Square attack.
July 21, 2005 - Attackers attempt to detonate explosive devices at four locations in London but the bombs don't ignite.
May 6, 2011 - A British coroner report is released clearing the emergency services of failing to respond quickly enough to the bombings.
April 30, 2012 - Internal al-Qaeda documents surface providing details about the planning of the attack by a British citizen, Rashid Rauf, who was killed in a drone strike in Pakistan in 2008.